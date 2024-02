FSU coach Mike Norvell made a stop at Benjamin HS in North Palm Beach on Thursday morning to visit 2024 defensive end prospect Amaree Williams. The 6-foot-5 and 210-pounder, who reclassified to the 2024 recruiting class in December, will announce on Saturday which school he will be signing with on the traditional national signing date of the first Wednesday of February.

Williams took an unofficial visit to Florida State in December, shortly after reclassifying to the class of 2024. His list of offers includes Georgia, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.

Florida State is thought to be the leader in Williams' recruitment. The Osceola's Pat Burnham has a Futurecast in the for the Seminoles and Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein also believes FSU will land Williams.