Norvell: With addition of 4-star Hill, FSU hits 'home run' at WR position
It was an enormous need coming into the 2021 recruiting cycle.
And judging by the way Mike Norvell talked about Florida State’s wide receiver signees, especially the newest addition of Destyn Hill, the FSU head coach thinks that need was met.
And then some.
"Those three receivers are going to have an opportunity to compete Day 1 to impact this football team in a big way," Norvell said of HIll, Joshua Burrell and Malik McClain. "I think we hit an absolute home run at that position."
Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
Burrell and McClain are already enrolled at Florida State and going through offseason workouts. Hill, a longtime Seminole lean, finally signed on the dotted line on Wednesday.
*ALSO SEE: Destyn Hill talks about the 'Noles: 'It's about building a legacy'
The way Norvell talked about him during his Zoom press conference later in the day, it was obvious how much the head coach relished this particular commitment.
"He is a complete receiver," Norvell said. "I've watched Destyn since he was extremely young in high school. He really kind of burst onto the scene early in his high school career and has just continued to get better. Coming from Edna Karr High School, one of the top programs in the state of Louisiana, he's been a dynamic player for them. ...
"He's a deep-play threat. He's a great route runner. Very smooth in all of his actions. Has wonderful hands. And when he gets the ball in his hands, he can definitely do great things with it. ... He's a tough, physical receiver and really a very selfless teammate."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news