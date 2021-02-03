It was an enormous need coming into the 2021 recruiting cycle.

And judging by the way Mike Norvell talked about Florida State’s wide receiver signees, especially the newest addition of Destyn Hill, the FSU head coach thinks that need was met.

And then some.

"Those three receivers are going to have an opportunity to compete Day 1 to impact this football team in a big way," Norvell said of HIll, Joshua Burrell and Malik McClain. "I think we hit an absolute home run at that position."

Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!