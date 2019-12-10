In a letter published today in The Daily Memphian, Norvell expressed gratitude to the university and the entire city for supporting him and his staff during four successful years. But he also explained that he wouldn't be able to stay on through the bowl game.

Norvell, who led Memphis to an 11-1 regular season and a victory in last Saturday's AAC championship game, originally said he wasn't sure if he would help the Tigers in preparations for their first ever New Year's Six Bowl.

Citing the early signing period and "restricted" recruiting calendar, new Florida State football coach Mike Norvell has announced Tuesday he will not coach the Memphis Tigers against Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

"I tried to give all that I had to represent the city the best way possible by leading a team of incredible young men. It was one of the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do saying goodbye, but Memphis I want to say Thank You. The players, coaches, friends, University, and everyone that had such an impact on our family, I am forever grateful.

"It is with tremendous sadness announcing that I have coached my last game leading that great team. With the transition to a new opportunity and a restricted calendar, which is unique to this year, I will not be able to coach the Cotton Bowl. As I have told the team throughout my time, you give everything you have each and every day to the best of your ability focused on your CLIMB, and I could not stand in front of them without being able to prepare to the level they deserve. The team is in great hands with the administration, the coaching staff and the leaders on the team will continue to do what they have been trained to do and RESPOND.

"I will always support and cheer for the Tigers and will forever be a Memphian. Maria, Mila and I are excited for our future in Tallahassee and at Florida State University, but MEMPHIS, we love you."

Click here to read the entire letter.

