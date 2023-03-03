The Florida State football team released udpated weights for veterans and newcomers on Friday. Below are some notable weight gains and losses:

Offense

WR Winston Wright — Listed at 183 in 2022, now 192

WR Johnny Wilson — Listed at 235 in 2022, now 240

RB Trey Benson — Listed at 215 in 2022, now 221

RB Joshua Burrell — Listed at 217 in 2022, now 225

OL Julian Armella — Listed at 314 in 2022, now 328

OL Robert Scott — Listed at 334 in 2022, now at 304

OL Kanaya Charlton — Listed at 342 in 2022, now at 335

OL Qae’shon Sapp — Listed at 335 in 2022, now 326

OL Jaylen Early — Listed at 338 in 2022, now 324

OL Maurice Smith — Listed at 288 in 2022, now 295

OL Daughtry Richardson — Listed at 285 in 2022, now 310

TE Brian Courtney — Listed at 233 in 2022, now at 238

Defense



DT Fabien Lovett — Listed at 318 in 2022, now 328

DT Joshua Farmer — Listed at 304 in 2022, now at 311

DT Ayobami Tifase — Listed at 303 in 2022, now 298

DT Antavious Woody — Listed at 293 in 2022, now 312

DT Daniel Lyons — Listed at 282 in 2002, now at 298

DE Jared Verse — Listed at 247 in 2022, now 253

DE Derrick McLendon — Listed at 245 in 2022, now 254

DE Patrick Payton — Listed at 248 in 2022, now at 243

DE Dante Anderson — listed at 233 in 2022, now at 251

DL Bishop Thomas — Listed at 290 in 2022, now at 305

LB Stephen Dix — Listed at 237 in 2022, now at 227

DB Shyheim Brown — Listed at 205 in 2022, now at 217

DB Jarrian Jones — Listed at 189 in 2022, now 198

Transfers / early enrollees

Jaheim Bell — 6-3, 233

Hykeem Williams — 6-2, 215 (up five pounds from Jan. 18)

Brock Glenn — 6-2, 209

Darrell Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 236 (up from 315 on Jan. 18)

Gilber Edmond — 6-4, 245

Vandrevius Jacobs — 6-0, 175 (up from 165 on Jan. 18)

Jaden Jones — 6-5, 238 (up from 230 on Jan. 18)

Fentrell Cypress II — 6-0, 182 (up from 175 on Jan. 18)

K.J. Kirkland — 6-1, 196 (up from 186 on Jan. 18)

Quindarrius Jones — 6-2, 200 (up from 185 on Jan. 18)

Caziah Holmes — 5-11, 210

DeMarco Ward — 6-1, 217 (up from 212 on Jan. 18)

Lamont Green Jr. — 6-3, 223 (up from 206 on Jan. 18)

Braden Fiske — 6-5, 305 (up from 300 on Jan. 18)

Jeremiah Byers — 6-4, 329 (up from 323 on Jan. 18)

Casey Roddick — 6-4, 313

Keiondre Jones — 6-3, 332

Lucas Simmons — 6-8, 309

Kyle Morlock — 6-6, 242 (up from 230 on Jan. 18)

Tyler Keltner — 5-11, 182 (up from 172 on Jan. 18)

Note this list of newcomers does not include summer enrollees