Notable weight changes for FSU football players going into spring 2023
The Florida State football team released udpated weights for veterans and newcomers on Friday. Below are some notable weight gains and losses:
Offense
WR Winston Wright — Listed at 183 in 2022, now 192
WR Johnny Wilson — Listed at 235 in 2022, now 240
RB Trey Benson — Listed at 215 in 2022, now 221
RB Joshua Burrell — Listed at 217 in 2022, now 225
OL Julian Armella — Listed at 314 in 2022, now 328
OL Robert Scott — Listed at 334 in 2022, now at 304
OL Kanaya Charlton — Listed at 342 in 2022, now at 335
OL Qae’shon Sapp — Listed at 335 in 2022, now 326
OL Jaylen Early — Listed at 338 in 2022, now 324
OL Maurice Smith — Listed at 288 in 2022, now 295
OL Daughtry Richardson — Listed at 285 in 2022, now 310
TE Brian Courtney — Listed at 233 in 2022, now at 238
Defense
DT Fabien Lovett — Listed at 318 in 2022, now 328
DT Joshua Farmer — Listed at 304 in 2022, now at 311
DT Ayobami Tifase — Listed at 303 in 2022, now 298
DT Antavious Woody — Listed at 293 in 2022, now 312
DT Daniel Lyons — Listed at 282 in 2002, now at 298
DE Jared Verse — Listed at 247 in 2022, now 253
DE Derrick McLendon — Listed at 245 in 2022, now 254
DE Patrick Payton — Listed at 248 in 2022, now at 243
DE Dante Anderson — listed at 233 in 2022, now at 251
DL Bishop Thomas — Listed at 290 in 2022, now at 305
LB Stephen Dix — Listed at 237 in 2022, now at 227
DB Shyheim Brown — Listed at 205 in 2022, now at 217
DB Jarrian Jones — Listed at 189 in 2022, now 198
Transfers / early enrollees
Jaheim Bell — 6-3, 233
Hykeem Williams — 6-2, 215 (up five pounds from Jan. 18)
Brock Glenn — 6-2, 209
Darrell Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 236 (up from 315 on Jan. 18)
Gilber Edmond — 6-4, 245
Vandrevius Jacobs — 6-0, 175 (up from 165 on Jan. 18)
Jaden Jones — 6-5, 238 (up from 230 on Jan. 18)
Fentrell Cypress II — 6-0, 182 (up from 175 on Jan. 18)
K.J. Kirkland — 6-1, 196 (up from 186 on Jan. 18)
Quindarrius Jones — 6-2, 200 (up from 185 on Jan. 18)
Caziah Holmes — 5-11, 210
DeMarco Ward — 6-1, 217 (up from 212 on Jan. 18)
Lamont Green Jr. — 6-3, 223 (up from 206 on Jan. 18)
Braden Fiske — 6-5, 305 (up from 300 on Jan. 18)
Jeremiah Byers — 6-4, 329 (up from 323 on Jan. 18)
Casey Roddick — 6-4, 313
Keiondre Jones — 6-3, 332
Lucas Simmons — 6-8, 309
Kyle Morlock — 6-6, 242 (up from 230 on Jan. 18)
Tyler Keltner — 5-11, 182 (up from 172 on Jan. 18)
Note this list of newcomers does not include summer enrollees