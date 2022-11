In this week's edition of the Osceola's Nole Your Enemy Scouting Report, Brent Axe, a columnist for Syracuse.com and ESPN Syracuse sports talk radio host, joins host Pat Burnham to take a closer look at the Orange ahead of FSU's road trip to take on Syracuse (Saturday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network).

Brent offers his insider's perspective on the Cuse in 2022. He talks about the team's 6-0 start, current three-game losing streak and whether or not quarterback Garrett Shrader will play against FSU. Plus an in-depth look at Syracuse on offense, defense and special teams.

Watch or listen below and please subscribe below.