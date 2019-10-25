"It seems like he's grown up," senior offensive guard Cole Minshew said of Akers. "It's like he's more serious about it. Like Coach Tag said (on his coach's show), every time they're on special teams, since he's not on special teams, he comes and meets with us. And he sees what we're being coached, so he knows where he needs to fit and where we're supposed to be. It seems like he's benefited off of that.



"And it just seems like he runs a lot harder now. I mean, he ran hard before, but now it's just like at a different level. He's playing some really, really good football."

The best football of his career, in fact.

Akers ranks 10th in the nation in rushing yards. And he's third in the nation in yards after contact. Of the 773 yards he's gained this season on the ground, 612 (or 79.2 percent) have come AFTER he has been hit by a defender. He currently leads the nation, according to Pro Football Focus, in avoided tackles this season with 52 through seven games.

If Akers continues his current pace through the rest of the season (including a bowl game), he would finish with 1,435 yards, which would be the third most in program history.

Head coach Willie Taggart says he noticed a change in the running back halfway through his sophomore season. He stopped relying so much on natural talent and started being more diligent in the film room, studying his own offensive line and the opposing defense.

And he knows going into each game that No. 3 is prepared.

"I mean that's just who he is," Taggart said. "You ask Cam, Cam will say, 'You don't have to get ready when you stay ready.' So he's always ready."

The Florida State offense, overall, still isn't anywhere close to what it wants to be running the football. The Seminoles are averaging just 125.4 rushing yards per game in 2019, which is 40 yards less than opponents this season and worse than 104 other teams in the FBS.

The 3.53 yards per attempt is 109th best in the country.

These numbers aren't good, obviously, but they're still better than they were a season ago when Florida State was 126th in the country with just 91.1 yards rushing per game. The Seminoles averaged just 2.8 yards per carry.

Now they have a running back -- albeit an exceptional one who is one of the national leaders in yards after contact -- who is 10th in the country in rushing yards. So that's been an improvement over last year's woeful rushing attack.