Omaha, Neb. -- Brennen Oxford says he watched the replay an unhealthy amount of times.

The check swing that was (or wasn't?) in Florida State's College World Series opener vs. Tennessee wasn't something the FSU reliever could not immediately move past.

"It's not healthy. That night and the next morning, a lot," Oxford said Sunday about the number of times he watched the play where it was ruled UT first baseman Blake Burke did not swing at a slider from Oxford two pitches before hitting a game-tying single. "And then after that, you've just got to flush it eventually."

While he watched the replay countless times and definitely has an opinion on the call -- choosing not to share it during his interview -- he also admitted his outing didn't come entirely down to that one moment.

"I had an opportunity to get things done after that and I didn't," Oxford said. "You can't blame the whole game on that."

There was probably a part of the minds of Oxford and the rest of the FSU roster that wished the Seminoles could have turned around and played again Saturday to try to get the bad taste of Friday's disappointing loss out of their mouths.

But Oxford also saw the bright side of a day to move past the adversity.

"Throughout the day, you've just got to get over it," Oxford said. "We knew we had another game and we knew we had to respond."

With his FSU career on the line, the redshirt senior was grateful he got the chance to immediately redeem himself when he was brought into the final few innings of Sunday's elimination game vs. Virginia.

It wasn't a perfect outing for the lefty, but two days after taking the loss and allowing three runs on three hits over one-third of an inning, he allowed just one hit over two shutout innings vs. the Cavaliers.

When he allowed a walk with one out in the ninth, he immediately erased the runner with a lineout to short that started an inning-ending 6-3 double play.

"I was thankful I went back out there," Oxford said. "I think the longer I had to sit around and live with the way I threw Friday would have been a more tough. I think getting back out there and getting on the horse was a good thing for me ...

"Everything was sharper. My velocity was back, my breaking ball was better. I left some up, but my misses were more acceptable because my stuff was back so it was a lot easier to get away with mistakes."