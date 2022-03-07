Recruiting: FSU looks to bolster trenches, in lead for several linemen

The trio of linemen discussed their thoughts on the FSU coaching staff and what they saw during their viewing of spring practice.

Several prospects who visited Florida State this past weekend named the Seminoles their leader, including four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney and four-star defensive end Wilky Denaud , while offensive lineman Tyler Jeffries also came away very impressed with the ’Noles.

FSU recently hosted in-state tackle Roderick Kearney in January, and Kearney didn’t waste much time making another appearance in Tallahassee with weekend. He said FSU remains the leader in his recruitment.

“I had a great time with the coaches and some of the players that came up here,” Kearney said. “They really had a great story to tell. You know, I learned a lot from them.”

This visit was unique in that many former FSU standouts were on campus, and Kearney said they spoke to the visiting prospects as a group.

“They told us, the whole thing is leaving a legacy here. Leave a legacy behind,” Kearney said. “Kids want to be like them one day or make their own legacy at FSU.”

Kearney explained that he bonded not only with FSU’s own staff and former players, but also the recruits visiting alongside him.

“In recruiting, people say it’s a one-person thing. A coach to a player thing,” Kearney said. “When you are trying to build a program, you've got to do it as a group. Everything was individual, but we did it as a group. You can’t win games without the whole team.”

When it comes to FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, Kearney said he already knew Atkins was a great coach coming into the visit.

“He just kind of made it even better by me just coming up here in person and watching him in action,” Kearney said. “I feel like he does a great job with those guys and it's only going up from here.

“That’s my guy. Me and Coach Atkins, we have a good bond. Not only on the football level but on the person-to-person level, man to man.”

The Orange Park native explained why he came back so soon, adding he’s seen, “everything he needed to see” from FSU.

“I don’t know, I just wanted to come up here,” Kearney said. “I just like the atmosphere.”

Kearney explained what’s he’s looking for in a destination, stating FSU is meeting those needs.

“A family, you know. A place that is going to not only help me as a man but as a person," Kearney said. "Not only as a person but all-around.”

Finally, Kearney delved deeper into why FSU sits at the top for him currently.

“They just showed me more than any other school did,” Kearney said. “The culture is different. Coaches are all about football, football, football. Now what you have going on. That’s why I like Florida State.”