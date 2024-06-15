Omaha, Neb. -- Link Jarrett warned his team about exactly how all-encompassing an experience the College World Series can be.

Even he may not have had an idea exactly how far that would carry over during the team's contractual lunch event with the American Legion and Kiwanis Club on Saturday afternoon.

After FSU's brutal walk-off 12-11 loss Friday night at Charles Schwab Field in its CWS opener, the Seminoles were forced to deal with an unfortunately present reminder of the loss during the event.

"In the backdrop behind one of the speakers was the end of the game playing on ESPN," Jarrett said to a group of FSU reporters Saturday afternoon. "It's in your face here. Everything that happens here is a life experience and last night was clearly tough. They're going to be ok, but shaking off what happened is not easy for any athlete.

"On this stage, it's out there for the world to see. When it goes well, that's exciting and you remember it. When it doesn't go your way, you clearly have to absorb and handle those wounds. They were tough and deep last night, when you feel like you're on the verge of positioning yourself to do what we came here to do and then you're backed into a corner a little bit. It can still be done, but the last 20 minutes of that were very difficult."

The response of this FSU team has been an impressive trait put on display pretty frequently throughout the season. Time and time again, the Seminoles have responded to their rare bits of adversity with impressive resiliency.

Doing that again on Sunday (2 p.m. on ESPN) vs. Virginia with its season on the line will prove to be probably the biggest test of FSU's resolve so far in 2024 after the Seminoles were one strike away from advancing into the winner's bracket with a win over Tennessee on Friday night.

"The determination that we know we're never out of a ball game. You have to get all 27 outs and you've got to fight until the last pitch of the game. Kind of staying with that, knowing that, that our offense keeps us in every single ball game is a good feeling," FSU outfielder Jaime Ferrer said after Friday's loss about what has allowed the Seminoles to respond well this season. "And it's the leadership that we have and the grit and the love we have for each other. We can't give up on each other. We gotta keep pushing. At the end it's a team ball game. You have to play for the guy next to you. That's how you win ball games and stack good at-bats together."

Jarrett said Saturday that the pitchers went through their varying routines in a practice of sorts to get themselves game ready for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. However, he gave the offensive players the day off from hitting in the cages, knowing they'll be out there doing that Sunday morning before the elimination game.

He encouraged all his players to use their Saturday night however they feel it will best prepare them for trying to keep their season alive Sunday afternoon.

"Managing yourself and what you feel like you need is part of the experience of being an athlete in a situation like this," Jarrett said. "Some of the guys may want to go to the stadium and take (the Saturday night game) in. Some may not want to see that stadium until we start firing bullets (Sunday). Everybody has to manage their time. This is a learning process, especially for our team which has nobody on it that has competed in this. They'll use their time wisely today, I know. They have to think through what gets them ready to go."