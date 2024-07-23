CHARLOTTE -- As Florida State kicks off preseason camp Wednesday, there are some questions across the roster with the Seminoles replacing so many key contributors.

But none of the questions are ringing louder right now than those about the FSU wide receiver room.

The Seminoles have the tough task of replacing Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, both off to the NFL after they combined for 13 of the team's 25 touchdown catches and 35% of FSU's receiving yards in 2023.

FSU is not lacking in high-potential receivers who could break onto the scene in a big way this fall. But it is somewhat lacking in proven options. This year's FSU receiver unit had a combined three touchdown catches last season, one each from Darion Williamson and Hykeem Williams and one from Malik Benson last season at Alabama.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell knows at least a few of these players will have to rise to the occasion or FSU's offense is likely to take a step back this season.

"The receiver position is one I'm really excited about. I'm excited about the guys we have in the room," Norvell said. "But who's going to emerge, who is going to take that step, who is going to be that consistency of performance, of execution? When you need the play, who is ready to rise up and be that go-to guy?"

From transfer additions like Benson and LSU's Jalen Brown to players entering their fourth or fifth year at FSU like Kentron Poitier, Ja'Khi Douglas or Darion Williamson to promising younger players like Hykeem Williams and a loaded freshman class, FSU is not lacking in options.

This preseason will be a fascinating time to monitor who rises to the occasion most often with playing time totally up for grabs out wide.

"Malik Benson showed wonderful flashes of that this spring and he's looked great this summer. You've got guys that have been in the program a long time. Ja'Khi Douglas has shown up in so many big moments, so many big games. Excited about where he's going as well. But then, Kentron (Poitier), Darion (Williamson), staying healthy, he looks as good as he's looked here this summer," Norvell said. "And then you have some young guys. Hykeem Williams, you saw flashes of him last year as a true freshman. He is on track and now it's time to go show up and perform that we all know he's capable of. Deuce Spann, who's had his highlight plays and moments but it's the consistency of that at the receiver position that I'm excited about.

"We've got some newcomers that I'm really excited about. Jalen Brown., Lawayne McCoy, a whole group of young freshmen. Elijah Moore has looked great this summer, obviously BJ and Camdon were both here (in the spring). You can basically go through that entire position, it's exciting players. But now it's time to go out there and consistently execute at a high level. That's what we're going to look for there."

Pat Payton ready to take the lead after learning from some standouts

FSU defensive end Patrick Payton has had pretty close to the ideal path as a developing defensive end.

As a true freshman in 2021, Payton got to watch Jermaine Johnson's stellar season at FSU as a transfer addition while he redshirted. He got to see Johnson take over games and win ACC Defensive Player of the Year with 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

"One thing I learned from Jermaine is how hungry he was," Payton said Monday at the ACC Kickoff podium. "He really wanted to prove for his-self first, but he really wanted to show people why he was still that guy who he was, coming from JUCO, when I was the No. 1 defensive lineman. He was a pro. He watched film like a pro. He practiced like a pro every day. He really dominated everybody."

Then Payton got to play alongside Albany transfer Jared Verse for two seasons. He learned some different lessons from Verse, a two-time All-ACC player who amassed 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss over the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Seminoles.

"Jared Verse, (I learned) how hard he plays, his edge that he had. He knew he was always the most talented guy coming out of high school. Everyone though he was probably not the most talented guy, but he had an edge to his self," Payton said. "I'm going to work hard every day. You see him every day in the weight room, practice. You feel like he should be the first one in, last one out of practice type of guy. That's one thing I learned from both of them."

All of that has prepared Payton, in his estimation, for taking the next step as a redshirt junior this fall. After racking up 75 tackles, 20.5 TFLs and 12 sacks over the last two seasons, now it is Payton's turn to be that productive pass-rusher the younger members of the roster likely look up and hope to learn from.

Norvell talks Omarion Cooper's return for the first time

For all the FSU summer enrollees we talked to over the last few weeks, we never got the opportunity to catch up with defensive back Omarion Cooper.

In fact, FSU never confirmed via press release that Cooper, a former FSU defensive back who transferred to Colorado last offseason, was back with the Seminoles, although he was added to FSU's online roster this offseason after announcing his decision on social media.

So during his breakout media session Monday in Charlotte, Norvell talked for the first time about bringing Cooper back into the fold after a season elsewhere.

"When Duke went in the portal, he actually reached out, seeking a potential opportunity. I love him, I hated to see him go," Norvell said of Cooper. "There have been some guys that there have been separations from the program that I think is the right thing. To be real, Duke, when he left, he was one that it hurt to see him leave."

In his lone season at Colorado, Cooper, who appeared in 20 games and made seven starts in his first two seasons at FSU in 2021 and 2022, appeared in nine games and made eight starts with the Buffaloes.

When Cooper reached out to Norvell, though, about the possibility of spending his final season of eligibility back with the Seminoles, the head coach was encouraged by Cooper's understanding of what he'll have to do to earn a spot on the field this fall.

"He's had to come in and show the commitment to what we're doing. I think he's done a really nice job of that. He knows he's got to come in and compete for everything. He's coming into a very talented room and he knew that on the front end of this," Norvell said. "He didn't want any guarantees, he just wanted an opportunity and I respect that. He's a great young man that it's definitely meant to be for him to end his career as a Florida State Seminole. Looking forward to it being a great year for him."

It remains to be seen where Cooper will line up, whether at cornerback like he played during his first two seasons at FSU or at safety, where he was working during the 2023 spring before transferring out of the program.

The weight he's added since returning to the program, though, would make one think he's trending towards being more depth at safety.

We'll find out for sure when preseason camp begins Wednesday morning.