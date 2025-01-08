Notebook: SEC commit, Rivals250 prospects highlight Wednesday's FSU offers

The Florida State coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail and distributing offers. After traveling to California, Florida and Texas earlier in the week, the coaching staff worked a little bit closer to home on Wednesday. The Seminoles offered at least 17 combined prospects across the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes on Wednesday, primarily the southeast and Carolinas. Here's a short list of known offers from Wednesday.

Class of 2026

Committed to South Carolina since April of last year, Newnan (Ga.) safety Rodney Colton Jr. is a Rivals250 prospect and is currently considered to be the No. 224 prospect in the country and the No. 22 safety prospect in the 2026 cycle. He is also considered to be the No. 34 player in South Carolina. Colton holds 14 offers with the addition of his FSU offer - also holding offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and of course the Gamecocks.

Parker Pritchett is a four-star prospect and is currently considered to be the No. 34 offensive tackle prospect in the country and the No. 16 prospect in the state of Georgia. Pritchett holds 22 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State, also holding offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Miami among others.

A three-star prospect out of Dallas (Tx.) South Oak Cliff, Jamarion Phillips holds 24 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Ohio State among others.

A four-star prospect and Rivals250 member, Brayden Rouse is considered to be the No. 213 prospect in the cycle and is also considered to be the No.9 inside linebacker prospect in the country. He is also the No. 32 ranked prospect in Georgia. The Marietta (Ga.) Kell product has 30 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, Michigan, South Carolina, and Tennessee among others.

Currently unranked on Rivals, Keysaun Eleazer is a prospect that is stacking up offers. The Raleigh (N.C.) Southeast linebacker added offers from Ole Miss, Maryland and Florida State on Wednesday. The 6-5 and 185-pound linebacker also holds offers from Ohio State, UCF and Virginia Tech.

A four-star prospect, Durham (N.C.) Jordan defensive tackle Noah Clark is considered the No. 18 defensive tackle prospect in the country. He is also considered the No. 15 prospect in North Carolina. Clark holds 34 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State, also holding offers from Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame and Penn State among others.

A four-star prospect, Ebenezer Ewetade is the No. 17 weakside defensive end prospect in the 2026 cycle and is also considered to be the No. 14 prospect in the state of North Carolina. The Garner (N.C.) South Garner prospect holds 10 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Miami, Ohio State, Louisville, Purdue, and Eastern Carolina.

