Notes: 2026 EDGE Keysaun Eleazer sets multiple FSU visits, more updates

Florida State seems to be trending in the right direction with highly sought after 2026 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect Keysaun Eleazer. The 6-foot-6 and 205-pound prospect from Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) High told the Osceola on Sunday that he has multiple visits planned with FSU between now and the start of his senior season.

Eleazer says he will take a two-day unofficial visit to FSU beginning on March 19 to watch the Seminoles during spring practice. He has also locked in an official visit with the Seminoles. Eleazer will begin in his official visit to FSU on June 17 and finish his visit on June 19. The recruiting picture for Eleazer continues to get clearer as he has tentatively set up official visits with five other schools. He will visit Stanford (May 16), Georgia Tech (May 30), Penn State (June 6), Ohio State (June 13), then FSU, followed by Virginia Tech (June 20).

Updates, offers, visit

Class of 2027 TE and Rivals250 Landon Wolny was one of about two dozen prospects on campus this past weekend for unofficial visits with FSU. He left Tallahassee with an offer from the Seminoles. Wolny, from Naples (Fla.) Community School, is ranked as the 228th-best overall prospect in his class and the 15th-best tight end prospect in the country. His list of offers includes Utah, Arkansas, Michigan State, Colorado, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

2028 WR prospect Gionni Lewis was offered by FSU on Saturday while he was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Seminoles. Lewis also has an offer from Troy. As a freshman this past season, Lewis caught 13 passes for 92 yards while playing in 10 varsity games.

Garror has been committed to Alabama since this past January, but he announced on Monday morning that he will take four unofficial visits this spring. He will visit FSU on March 22, followed by visits to Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

2026 OT Chance Barclay was one of the first prospects new FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand had on campus this past December for an official visit. Barclay, who had been offered by Hand at UCF, was offered while on his visit to Tallahassee. However, the Seminoles never picked up any momentum after that and haven't been able to lock down an official visit with Barclay. On Sunday, Barclay committed to Clemson.