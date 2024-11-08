Notes: Bowen increasing productivity, defense sparking FSU's offense

Taylor Bol Bowen couldn’t have made a better impression as he starts year 2 at Florida State.

Time will tell if he is the Seminoles’ definitive wingman to Jamir Watkins, but Bowen enjoyed his best game since arriving in Tallahassee. Bowen set career highs in points (17), defensive rebounds (five) and minutes (25).

But Bowen also showed how disruptive his 6-foot-10, 205-pound frame could be on the court. The sophomore had three steals and two blocks, frustrating Northern Kentucky players.

Bowen said defense wasn’t much of a focus for him at Jericho (Vt.) Brewster Academy.

“It’s something that they really taught me down here,” Bowen said. “Up north, we didn’t really play defense like how we play down here. Especially at Florida State. It’s more pack line, a little bit softer. Always got blocks and stuff but just being more active on the ball.”

Bowen’s first season at FSU was a learning curve, one where he averaged 11 minutes, scored 3.1 points and pulled down 2.6 rebounds per game. Now he appears ready to see a significant jump in minutes, which would allow him to be a significant contributor.

The opponents will get tougher, beginning with Rice on Saturday at 7 p.m. (stream on ESPN+) at the Toyota Center in Houston. But FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said he sees Bowen trying to improve various aspects of his game to complement his strengths in running the floor and using his length to get deflections.

“If you notice, most of his points came on hustle points,” Hamilton said. “He was very active. And even though he’s improved his perimeter shooting, improved his ball-handling, he’s staying true to who he is. He’s an athlete with quickness and speed and a high motor.”