Notes: Changes don't diminish expectations for FSU soccer

Brian Pensky understands the task ahead of him. The new Florida State soccer head man knows the program he’s inheriting. Defending national champions, preseason No. 1, and taking over for one of the greatest coaches the game ever saw in Mark Krikorian. As his team took the field Tuesday for its first official practice ahead of the 2022 season, Pensky embraced the challenge and the loaded roster that chose to come back. “I can’t be Mark or try and be Mark, I can only be myself,” Pensky said as met with the media ahead of his team’s first official practice. “They’re going to get the best version of me. I’ve got to coach them.” It’ll be a balancing act for Pensky, who no doubt is accomplished. He will attempt to blend his style and the team’s returning personnel, all who’ve enjoyed immense success as Seminoles. “Mark recruited a certain type of player, a very cerebral, technical style player, so it’s my job to use them to the best of my ability, but at the same time be Brian Pensky,” he said, “Pick them up, coach them up, cheer them on and have some emotion because that’s who I am.” The departure of Krikorian stung in Tallahassee and within the program. It left a sour taste in the mouths of the players, fans and administrators at FSU. Life goes on, the sun comes up again and the Seminoles went and got one of the best, if not the best, on the market in Pensky. The reigning SEC Coach of the Year at Tennessee had turned the Volunteers into an impressive program and prior had the same success at Maryland, where he was the ACC Coach of the Year in 2010. Pensky is ready to bring his expertise and mesh it with the bevy of talented experience returning this season. “It’s a balance and a work in progress. Still a lot of phenomenal players, especially in the front half in our attacking group,” Pensky said. “That’s where things are less scripted because you want to give attacking players a little bit of freedom in the final third, but the bottom line is and we talked about this at our meeting last night, a lot of observation going on this week (during practice).” “He took the mindset of not wanting to change a whole lot for our sake, especially with the season happening so soon,” veteran midfielder Clara Robbins said. “It’s important for the older players to kind of help him along the way.”

Seminoles ready to embrace target on backs

New FSU coach Brian Pensky has one of college soccer's top goalies but questions on the back line. (FSU sports information)

Cristina Roque has had a knack for delivering heart-stopping saves in clutch moments throughout her career. Whether a brilliant stop in penalty kicks, or one towards the end of regulation, the junior has shined when the lights were brightest. She’s ready to guide her team’s mindset as they look to earn another championship. “We need to come in to camp and don’t think about that,” Roque said. “It can eat at you if you’re worried about repeating.” There’s no doubt the Seminoles are the team to beat in 2022. They return an immense amount of attacking talent that has been forged in fire and battle for years. Every team will be gunning to take down the reigning queens of the game. The schedule is loaded, from SEC heavyweights early in the year, to ACC stalwarts like Duke, UNC and UVA later in the campaign. FSU will have its work cut out for it, especially with those programs hungry to de-throne the Seminoles. “When you win a championship and are a top-level team, you have that target on your back,” Robbins added. “It is kind of tough because every game you play you will get a good performance from another team. We need take each opponent seriously and respect every opponent. We do want to win another championship.” That being said, the Seminoles are also confident in what they have coming back. Depth and talent are not an issue for FSU, especially in its attack where it returns the likes of Robbins, Beata Olsson, Jenna Nighswonger, Maria Alagoa and Jody Brown. Pensky, as did most every other coach in the nation, marveled at the abilities of the Seminoles from afar. “They had a whole collection of depth in their front five. At one point deep in the season Mark bringing Yujie (Zhao), Jody and Jenna off the bench and those three were among their top three goal scorers,” he said laughing. “That’s an embarrassment of riches right there. Little bit of a blend of keeping the ball and at times going direct. They surgically picked teams apart.”

Figuring out personnel, back line and more