Notes: Fabien Lovett's much-anticipated return
Fabien Lovett has missed FSU’s last five games. Lovett is without question the team’s top interior lineman and the team’s run defense has suffered in his absence. The Seminoles are ranked 85th against the run, allowing 157 yards per game.
It’s not clear Lovett will return for the Georgia Tech game, although Norvell said he is “very hopeful for what that's going to look like this week” during his opening statement.
"He gives you just a really tough matchup inside,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. “It's hard to block him with one guy just because he's so strong. He's strong, but he's been in the system for three years now, so he plays with the technique necessary to be productive. He's a team-first player that's unselfish, he battles, he fights, and he uses good technique. And we saw at the beginning of the year that he's a problem in the pass-game too just because of his ability to push the pocket.”
FSU went into the season with depth at defensive tackle but Robert Cooper missed a large chunk of the NC State game, while Jarrett Jackson missed the Clemson game due to injury. Dennis Briggs has been forced to play more inside. Time off has undoubtedly helped the group, as would Lovett’s return to the rotation.
“He's an all-conference defensive lineman that can stop the run and also impact in the passing game,” Norvell said. “We feel like our depth has been tested, and that's been a position that's really been challenged.”
Atkins responds to Charlotte job opening
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins is one of the names who has been tied to the opening at Charlotte. Administrators fired Charlotte coach Will Healy, who opened the season 1-7. Healy had brought Atkins in as offensive coordinator-offensive line coach in 2019.
Atkins is in his third year at FSU and has added offensive coordinator responsibilities to his title in 2022.
“I would not say it is awkward,” Atkins said. “I’m a young gun in the business, so I’ve watched so many press conferences of people getting asked that question. I used to be like, ‘Man, he’s lying.’ … I used to judge it. And then when it is actually you, No. 1, it is flattering. Because if you go through Mike Norvell’s history of his assistants, he’s had a bunch of them go out there and do great things. So it is flattering. It is a token to him of what he has done in developing his coaches and young coaches he’s had on his staff. But no, it’s flattering. But it’s just social media. So it’s not really realistic or real. It’s more of just noise, to be honest.”
Toafili's development
Lawrance Toafili is coming off his best game of the 2022 season against an FBS opponent, rushing 11 times for 68 yards. Toafili was physical between the tackles and split carries with Trey Benson as the Seminoles played without Treshaun Ward.
“LT’s growth has been fun to watch," Atkins said. "When he first got here, he was a guy who we could only do one thing with him. Like, ‘We are going to do this one thing, and that is it.’ And now, you watch him and he is lined up on the outside. He is lined up on the inside. We talk about developing in the offense once you start learning multiple spots."
Toafili ran for 101 yards on 13 carries in the opener against Duquesne. But his 6.2 yards per carry against Clemson is the most since his freshman season.
