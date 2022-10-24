Fabien Lovett has missed FSU’s last five games. Lovett is without question the team’s top interior lineman and the team’s run defense has suffered in his absence. The Seminoles are ranked 85th against the run, allowing 157 yards per game.

It’s not clear Lovett will return for the Georgia Tech game, although Norvell said he is “very hopeful for what that's going to look like this week” during his opening statement.

"He gives you just a really tough matchup inside,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. “It's hard to block him with one guy just because he's so strong. He's strong, but he's been in the system for three years now, so he plays with the technique necessary to be productive. He's a team-first player that's unselfish, he battles, he fights, and he uses good technique. And we saw at the beginning of the year that he's a problem in the pass-game too just because of his ability to push the pocket.”

FSU went into the season with depth at defensive tackle but Robert Cooper missed a large chunk of the NC State game, while Jarrett Jackson missed the Clemson game due to injury. Dennis Briggs has been forced to play more inside. Time off has undoubtedly helped the group, as would Lovett’s return to the rotation.

“He's an all-conference defensive lineman that can stop the run and also impact in the passing game,” Norvell said. “We feel like our depth has been tested, and that's been a position that's really been challenged.”