Notes: Four-star OLB White, 3-star S Jackson set official visits with FSU

Florida State has set official visit dates with two more 2026 targets. Four-star outside linebacker TJ White and three-star safety Lasiah Jackson have set summer official visit dates with the Seminoles for June.

Four-star defensive end/outside linebacker TJ White from Jackson (Miss.) Academy has set an official visit with FSU for the weekend of June 6. He will also take official visits to Wisconsin, Tennessee and Mississippi State. White took an unofficial visit to FSU three weeks ago for the Seminoles' Jan. 25 Junior Day.

Three-star safety prospect Lasiah Jackson has set three official visits. He will visit FSU on June 13. He was on-campus earlier this year for a Junior Day visit with the Seminoles. He will take official visits to both Georgia Tech and Stanford prior to his visit to FSU. Jackson was offered by the Seminoles in early January and has since picked up offers from Alabama and Stanford.

