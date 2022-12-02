Florida State (1-8) opens its ACC schedule at No. 3 Virginia (6-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN2) in what is the second matchup with a top-5 team this week. The Cavaliers are very efficient on offense. They shot 50 percent from the floor, 45 percent from 3-point range and are 72 percent from the free-throw line. Virginia has only 57 turnovers, 25 fewer than opponents. “This is a new Virginia,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “They are scoring at a much higher clip. They’ve got more of a free-flowing offense. The strength of their team is in their three perimeter players. They’re not running as much of a slow pace as they have in the past.” Virginia is fourth in the nation in offensive efficiency. That as well as a difficult matchup zone defense and the Cavaliers’ ability to force turnovers, makes the matchup a tough one. Virginia has forced 46 steals (7.6 per game). “They've been known in the past to be extremely patient,” Hamilton said. “Possessions become more and more important. Now they are a little higher possession team than what they’ve been in the past. We definitely need to take care of the ball better.” Virginia is led by 6-3 guard Reece Beekman and 6-4 guard Armaan Franklin, who both average 11.8 points. Kihei Clark also returns as a graduate student and averages 9.5 points and 5 assists.

Baby steps for young Seminoles

The result, a loss to No. 5 Purdue, was expected. But the Seminoles were competitive for the majority of the game. But after cutting the deficit to 59-56, FSU missed seven of eight shots and Purdue was able to sustain a sizable lead the rest of the way. “I thought we showed that we’re making progress buying in to the level of energy that we have to play with on offense and defense,” Hamilton said. “There were times in the first half where I thought that we actually were playing the Florida State basketball that we've been accustomed to playing. We hit a point in the second half I thought where I had to give some guys some breaks. … “We probably played about 33, 34 minutes the way we like to play. But the challenge is that it's been hard to sustain that effort for 40 minutes. We’re going to have to be able to sustain 40 minutes of that same level of play. And that's probably been our biggest challenge of being able to maintain that energy at the highest level that we've been accustomed to playing at.

Warley's offensive struggles