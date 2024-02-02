The Florida State Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday covered a broad agenda of university projects without mention of the lawsuit between the FSU BOT and the Atlantic Coast Conference, despite having filed a brief in opposition to the ACC’s Motion to Seal ESPN Agreements at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

This is just the latest in what will likely be many motions and objections in a contentious case between FSU and the ACC, where each party has much at stake.

At issue for Florida State is the Media Rights Agreement the ACC negotiated with ESPN, which beginning in 2024 will pay each ACC school $30 million per team per year less than its peer schools in the Southeastern Conference, and as much as $40 million less than Big Ten schools will realize with the agreement negotiated by the Big Ten. FSU also alleges the exit fee and media rights penalty for leaving — estimated at $570 million in the FSU complaint — are unconscionable and therefore illegal under Florida law.

The ACC’s Motion to Seal was filed along with a complaint for a Declaratory Judgement on December 21, 2023, asking the judge to seal allegedly sensitive information related to an Amended Multimedia Agreement and Network Agreement (collectively, "the Agreements") between the ACC and ESPN, Inc. and ESPN Enterprises, Inc ("ESPN").

The introduction to the FSU BOT objection to sealing those documents follows: “In its Motion to Seal, the ACC asks this Court to shield information from the public about the contracts the ACC entered into with ESPN (the “ESPN Agreements”) for the television rights on behalf of and for the benefit of its members – nine of which are public universities. In doing so, the ACC claims that its request concerns “highly confidential information” belonging to the ACC. But, as discussed below, the terms of the ESPN Agreements belong in the first instance to the members — including its nine public university members. And, in turn, at least in the States of Florida and North Carolina (where public ACC members the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University are located), the public has a right by law to see their terms.

“Moreover, the vast majority of the information that the ACC is seeking to file under seal is not taken from specific terms in the ESPN Agreements. Rather, the ACC seeks to hide generic descriptions and characterizations about those Agreements, which have been the subject of widespread reporting in the public domain for many years. Indeed, a review of the proposed redactions in the ACC’s First Amended Complaint (ECF No. 11 (the “Amended Complaint”)) reveals the use of an arbitrary, inconsistent, and overbroad redaction brush.

“Frankly, in addition to an apparent attempt to show ESPN that it tried to keep the ESPN Agreements confidential, the ACC’s Motion to Seal may actually be motivated by its desire not to publicly highlight the unfavorable financial comparison of the media rights deals it negotiated for its members versus the materially more valuable media rights secured by conferences like the SEC and Big Ten, which has also been the subject of widespread reporting. But information cannot be sealed simply because it may be ‘embarrassing.’ ”

FSU’s argument includes:

I. Because the ESPN Agreements Constitute Public Records Under Florida’s and North Carolina’s Public Records Acts, They Cannot Be Sealed from Public View In This Case.

FSU’s lawyers point out both of the ESPN Agreements expressly provide that any confidentiality obligation is subject to the law applicable to each Conference Institution. And there are nine universities within the conference, including in North Carolina and Florida, subject to Public Records laws.

II. The ACC’s Motion to Seal Is Not Narrowly Tailored to Protect the Public’s Interest Because It Includes Generic Information Already Publicly Known and in Some Instances, Disclosed by the ACC.

In this argument, FSU asserts: “the information that the ACC is seeking to file under seal is either generic or has been the subject of widespread reporting and is generally known by both the interested public and the ACC’s competitors. As such, “there is no confidentiality left to preserve.”

A. The Redacted Versions of the ESPN Agreements Submitted to the Court Do Not Reveal Any Non-Public Information.

Under this heading FSU presents charts showing the subject of the redaction in one column and in another column examples of where that information has been made public.

B. The Proposed Redactions in the Amended Complaint Are Arbitrary, Inconsistent, Generic, and Publicly Known.

C. The FSU Board’s Complaint and Amended Complaint Against the ACC Are Publicly Available.

Under this heading, FSU states that the ACC “never asked the Court in Florida to seal any portion of either of the FSU Board’s Complaints for Declaratory Judgment (original and amended complaints); and both are publicly available online (see FSU-ACC lawsuit).