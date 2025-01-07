Notes: FSU seeks first road victory at rival Miami, Bowen emerging of late

The Florida State men’s basketball team has played just two true road games. Both included positive moments for the Seminoles before ending in down-to-the-wire losses.

FSU lost at LSU on Dec. 4 and three days later dropped an overtime game at NC State. The Seminoles have won all of their neutral-site games, but over the next few months they must prove they can steal a few road victories in ACC play.

“I don’t have any illusion of where we are. We’re a team that’s still growing and developing,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “Normally in January, you’re still hitting on all cylinders. What really helped us was having a few days off where we could get some repetition and teaching. Our defense and our rebounding are much better. Not where we need for it to be. But I thought our defensive effort at times (Saturday) was solid.”

FSU (10-4, 1-2 ACC) now begins a pivotal two-game road trip. First up is a matchup at struggling Miami on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ACC Network). The Hurricanes are 4-10 with no notable wins and have lost to Clemson, Boston College and Virginia Tech in ACC play. A few days later, FSU will travel to Clemson on Saturday (2 p.m.).

The Seminoles have dominated the series with Miami, taking 13 of the last 14 games in the matchup (dating to January 2018). Of course, mixed in that string of dominance is then-FSU forward Matthew Cleveland drilling a desperation 3-pointer to complete a wild comeback at Miami.

Cleveland is in his second season at Miami, where he is averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

“One of the things that I asked of Matthew was that he become more of a leader,” Miami interim coach Bill Courtney said. “Days when he’s not shooting well, he tended to hang his head and get down. I challenged him to be a great defender first and then everything will fall into place. I think he’s done that. He’s really locked in. He’s helping the young guys and he’s defending his tail off.”

The Hurricanes saw the retirement of coach Jim Larranaga just after Christmas and are playing shorthanded. They continue to be without standout guard Nijel Pack, who was averaging 13.9 points and is out with a foot/ankle injury.

After starting 0-2 in ACC play, FSU now has a chance to get to .500 against one of the league’s worst teams. Hamilton has had to be more patient than normal as he and the coaches work with a new roster that features just four returning players. But after a long break for the holidays, the push is now on.

“That’s what happens when you have 10 new players,” Hamilton said. “You have to change the teaching methods. You really do. Sometimes you have to slow up a little bit and not try to go at the same pace that you normally go at when you have seven or eight veterans returning that are juniors and seniors. It’s a new day for all of us.”