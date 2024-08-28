Hykeem Williams could be available for FSU's game on Monday. (Photo by Mike Ewen)

Sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams could play in Florida State's home opener against Boston College, coach Mike Norvell said on Wednesday. "We're hopeful that he'll be available," Norvell said. "Obviously that's going to be something you have to see throughout the course of the week. He is progressing." FSU's offense could use Williams, who caught five passes for 80 yards and a 44-yard touchdown last season. The 6-foot-2 Williams missed the opener, which an FSU spokesperson announced about three hours before kickoff against Georgia Tech. Williams was expected to take on a larger role, especially with FSU losing Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson to the NFL. Ja'Khi Douglas (four catches, 55 yards) and Malik Benson (four catches, 39 yards) were the Seminoles' top receivers against the Yellow Jackets. Norvell also said linebacker Shawn Murphy missed a significant part of camp. He sounded doubtful about Murphy's return for the BC game but said "hopefully here in the next couple weeks." Following a bye, FSU will play host to Memphis on Sept. 14.

Larger role for Jaylin Lucas

Jaylin Lucas was on the field for just seven plays, rushing twice for 13 yards and catching a 5-yard pass. Norvell admitted the coaches need to get him in the game more. "He's a guys that is an explosive play-maker for us," Norvell said. "He was limited in touches. I got to do a better job." Lucas has been one of the Seminoles' most versatile options in the spring and preseason. The Indiana transfer has shown to be a dependable option as a runner or pass catcher as well as in the return game. "Obviously sometimes there's a variety of different ways of how the ball gets to somebody," Norvell said. "But that's a guy that we need to be able to make an impact. He'll continue to work. He'll continue to do the things that he's doing to be better and continue to be ready for those opportunities. "He's done a good job throughout fall camp. It was unfortunate I wasn't able to get him to be a bigger part of that game there on Saturday."

FSU-BC sold out

FSU's ticket office announced on Monday that FSU-BC is sold out. Due to construction, the 2024 capacity is listed at 55,107.

This week's practice schedule