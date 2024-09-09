PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Notes: Hykeem Williams on track to play, Lucas' injury opens RB depth chart

Hykeem Williams had a 44-yard catch-and-run for a TD against Syracuse.
Hykeem Williams had a 44-yard catch-and-run for a TD against Syracuse. (Melina Myers / USA Today Sports)
Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

While Florida State loses a versatile playmaker in Jaylin Lucas, the Seminoles could get a boost on offense with the return of Hykeem Williams on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 Williams appeared to be moving well in Thursday’s practice that was open to the media and the sophomore receiver is set to make his 2024 debut against Memphis (noon on ESPN).

“Fully expect Hykeem to be available this week and to play," Norvell said. "He really had a good fall camp. He was on track for what we believe he can be. He's taken some positive steps and still needs to grow and do that.”

Williams brings a dynamic option to an FSU passing game that has often been stuck, failing to find rhythm due to DJ Uiagalelei’s errant passes, drops (seven vs. BC) and shaky pass protection. The addition of Williams to the mix doesn’t solve all of the issues but it helps to add a taller receiver with his talent and the potential to stretch the field.

The Seminoles have leaned on Ja’Khi Douglas (eight catches, 121 yards), Malik Benson (seven catches, 72 yards) and Kentron Poitier (four catches, 94 yards, one touchdown in the first two games. Running backs like Lawrance Toafili, Roydell Williams and Lucas have taken on roles, but it’s critical to expand the receiver options.

“Obviously you get another big, fast, strong receiver that we feel has an opportunity to win one-on-ones, get an opportunity to showcase those attributes in the passing game, but like you said, also in the running game,” Norvell said. “That's something that we've got to continue to build upon on the perimeter.”

Byers' availability in question

Jeremiah Byers started at right tackle in the opener but was not dressed out and did not play against Boston College. Robert Scott started, with Jaylen Early seeing some playing time.

“We'll see how J.B. progresses,” Norvell said. “Not expecting that to be long term, but we'll see what that looks like as we go into the rest of this week and, if it happens to extend beyond that, what that looks like.”

Next men up at running back

FSU’s depth at running back was impressive in preseason camp, although it has yet to show up aside from a few runs. Toafili’s 28-yard touchdown run vs. Georgia Tech is the longest rush and accounts for a chunk of the Seminoles’ 119 rushing yards in two games.

Williams, Toafili, Kam Davis and Caziah Holmes have each earned carries, with Williams’ 15 carries the most on the team. When asked about Lucas’ injury and if there were expanded roles for younger players, Norvell discussed freshmen Davis and Micahi Danzy as well as Sam Singleton and says it does “force an open door” in the room.

“Micahi Danzy has moved up, and he's practicing with the offense. He's been on the scout team units, getting him a couple more looks to see as he grows and progresses throughout the season, if there could be opportunities there. I've definitely been very excited about what I've seen from him.

“We've got some of the younger backs we're going to continue to look at. I've been really pleased with those young guys' development. Obviously Kam Davis has got a chance to get out there and make some plays there in the first couple games. Got guys like Sam Singleton, Caziah Holmes that I do think have really good potential and ability.”

Next men up at returner spots

Lucas has both of FSU’s punt returns, but the Seminoles tested out a number of options in the preseason. Among those are Benson and freshman receiver Lawayne McCoy.

“I think Malik and Lawayne are going to be the two guys that we kind of turn our attention to and our focus to,” special teams coordinator John Papuchis said. “And then in the kick return game, we have guys that can do it, but Deuce (Spann) obviously has done it before and been really good for us.

"We're going to evaluate that as this week goes and see what kind of decisions we come to at the end of the week. But I feel confident in both those units to be able to go out there and be effective with either that's back there in punt return and the group of guys that could be back there in kick return."

