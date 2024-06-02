Quite often, fans go to the ballpark and observe something they’ve never seen before. Saturday night could have been just such an occasion.

Florida State left-hander Jamie Arnold struck out the side in the second inning, getting all three batters swinging. But he did it on the minimum nine pitches.

“In high school I was one pitch away and I got hosed on a call, a fastball,” Arnold said. “And the next pitch I threw the same exact pitch and they called it a strike. So I was salty about that since two years ago.”

Arnold was fired up after Braden Calise was the third strikeout. He pumped a fist in the air, celebrating the moment to the appreciation of 5,246 fans at Dick Howser Stadium.

FSU’s sophomore has been in command throughout 2024. On Saturday, he had 12 strikeouts against just two walks and gave up just three hits and two walks in FSU's 5-2 win over UCF.

While his control gave way late, Arnold was dominating.

“You don’t see stuff like that often at any level,” FSU coach Link Jarrett said. “I don’t know looking back if I’ve seen the immaculate inning before. I don’t think I’ve seen it in person. Don’t see it unless you have that kind of stuff. And he’s got that kind of stuff.”

First-year UCF coach Rich Wallace was in the FSU dugout as an assistant coach in 2023 and saw Arnold’s development during his freshman year.

“Jamie Arnold is the best pitcher we’ve seen all year,” Wallace said. “The stuff was great.”