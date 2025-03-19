Notes: Jaylin Lucas' return, QBs take command in first FSU spring practice

Florida State’s return to the practice field on Wednesday also included the welcome return of a playmaker.

Jaylin Lucas is back — showing speed and explosiveness, coach Mike Norvell said — just a little over six months after his 2024 season was cut short due to a season-ending injury in the Seminoles’ second game. Norvell called Lucas’ return from injury impressive, and it was clearly a welcome sight.

While the injury he sustained is not yet known, Lucas is perhaps ahead of schedule in some regards.

"There was uncertainty of just exactly what it would look like,” Norvell said. “He got some work in Tour of Duty, which I'd say accelerated, but he's busted his tail to get back to be able to put himself in a position. I felt very confident what today would look like, just because of the work I saw in Tour of Duty. He really attacked his rehab throughout the course of the season.”

Lucas was the star of the spring a year ago, showing he could be a playmaker with the ball in his hands as a runner and receiver. He consistently impressed as a shifty runner who found holes in defenses and had softer hands than FSU’s receivers, something he confirmed again in preseason camp.

But Lucas played in just two games, picking up 13 rushing yards and three catches for 39 yards, before the injury. Maybe as impressive as what he can do on the field was his work ethic in getting back to this point.

“Phenomenal, hard-working guy,” FSU running back Kam Davis said. “That’s all he’s been doing, trying to get healthy, get back on the field. And that’s what he’s done. Just ready to see how this year plays for him.”

Lucas is technically a running back but his versatility makes him valuable in the Seminoles’ offense, where he could catch passes out of the backfield or split out as a receiver. Norvell stressed that coaches and trainers would manage Lucas’ workload.

“To be able to show what he showed today and what he's shown throughout this back part of the winter program is really impressive,” Norvell said. “And we're going to be smart with him still overall, workload and things like that as he as he does return. But it was definitely great to see him back out there."