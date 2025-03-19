Notes: Jaylin Lucas' return, QBs take command in first FSU spring practice

Florida State’s return to the practice field on Wednesday also included the welcome return of a playmaker.
Jaylin Lucas is back — showing speed and explosiveness, coach Mike Norvell said — just a little over six months after his 2024 season was cut short due to a season-ending injury in the Seminoles’ second game. Norvell called Lucas’ return from injury impressive, and it was clearly a welcome sight.
While the injury he sustained is not yet known, Lucas is perhaps ahead of schedule in some regards.
"There was uncertainty of just exactly what it would look like,” Norvell said. “He got some work in Tour of Duty, which I'd say accelerated, but he's busted his tail to get back to be able to put himself in a position. I felt very confident what today would look like, just because of the work I saw in Tour of Duty. He really attacked his rehab throughout the course of the season.”
Lucas was the star of the spring a year ago, showing he could be a playmaker with the ball in his hands as a runner and receiver. He consistently impressed as a shifty runner who found holes in defenses and had softer hands than FSU’s receivers, something he confirmed again in preseason camp.
But Lucas played in just two games, picking up 13 rushing yards and three catches for 39 yards, before the injury. Maybe as impressive as what he can do on the field was his work ethic in getting back to this point.
“Phenomenal, hard-working guy,” FSU running back Kam Davis said. “That’s all he’s been doing, trying to get healthy, get back on the field. And that’s what he’s done. Just ready to see how this year plays for him.”
Lucas is technically a running back but his versatility makes him valuable in the Seminoles’ offense, where he could catch passes out of the backfield or split out as a receiver. Norvell stressed that coaches and trainers would manage Lucas’ workload.
“To be able to show what he showed today and what he's shown throughout this back part of the winter program is really impressive,” Norvell said. “And we're going to be smart with him still overall, workload and things like that as he as he does return. But it was definitely great to see him back out there."
Quarterbacks taking charge
Norvell was asked about the dynamic between BC transfer Tommy Castellanos and Brock Glenn, who is beginning his redshirt sophomore season at FSU. Castellanos has extensive starting experience, while Glenn looks to build on some of his on-field time from 2024.
While Norvell was short on details, he was encouraged by how the quarterbacks worked with the offense and led their teammates.
"I heard the coaching, the encouragement, the challenge to other positions there today," Norvell said. "And you felt their personality. And that's something I think is really important. Through the good and the bad you get to go put it on display with what you're doing with your reps."
Norvell also noted that true freshman QB Kevin Sperry Jr. was a perfect 4 for 4 passing in his first 7-on-7 session and seemed encouraged by the freshman's first practice with the program.
Quotable
"I said it the other day — I've got the best offensive coordinator in college football." Norvell on Gus Malzahn
Notes
-- Camdon Frier got some work in the spring after missing the 2024 season due to injury, Norvell said.
-- Norvell said defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls had an interception in 7-on-7 drills.
-- Defensive back Edwin Joseph has had a "great" spring and winter, Norvell said.
-- FSU returns to the practice field on Thursday afternoon and again Saturday morning.
-- Seminoles will also take part in Pro Day for NFL and CFL scouts on Friday morning.
