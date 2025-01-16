Notes: Lonni Alameda excited about transfers, FSU's challenging schedule

Julia Apsel is one of two transfer pitchers FSU brought in for 2025.

Florida State coach Lonni Alameda met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss preparations for the 2025 season, transfer pitchers and a challenging schedule. Here are some notes on the Seminoles, who began full-team workouts on Sunday. FSU is now three weeks away from opening day.

Road schedule will challenge FSU in February

FSU opens with a pair of road trips, beginning in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Feb. 6 with Oklahoma State (the Cowgirls played in the Women’s CWS in 2024). FSU will also play Big Sky champion Northern Colorado as well as Louisiana Tech. The Seminoles will play doubleheaders on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 plus a single game on Feb. 7. All games will be broadcast on a pay streaming service, FloSports. After that, the Seminoles make the annual trip to Clearwater-St. Petersburg for a tournament and will play Missouri, Ohio State, Wichita State and UCF from Feb. 13-16. “Clearwater is an easier trip for us,” Alameda said. “It is on the road but we’ve been down there quite a bit. Puerto Vallarta will definitely shake the excitement. The whole experience for us to go down there as a team will really be good for our culture. … We are on the road a lot this year. And it just worked out that way with the ACC schedule coming out and having Cal mixed in there. Last year we got frozen out, rained out in Oregon. So then we picked up that game again this year.” There are also games slated with Texas A&M in a home doubleheader on Feb. 22, the road trip to play Oregon and Oregon State in March, a road trip to Alabama later that month and a date with Florida on April 2 in Tallahassee. 2025 FSU softball schedule

Building pitching depth

FSU made pitching a priority when evaluating transfers, landing Auburn right-hander Annabelle Widra and Hofstra left-hander Julia Apsel. Widra is the definition of versatile, hitting .259 in 85 at-bats and made starts at third base, second base and shortstop at Auburn. She also made 22 appearances as a pitcher, posting a 2.86 ERA with 38 strikeouts and just three walks in 41.2 innings. Apsel made 33 appearances (31 starts) as Hofstra’s ace, pitching 201.2 innings. She had a 1.39 ERA and a 19-12 record with a 1.39 ERA and 176 strikeouts. “Adding Julia to the mix and Annabelle has been incredibly good for us, not only for experience but their pitching has been great,” Alameda said. “Julia has had the ball tons of innings at Hofstra. She felt really confident in her ability. Annabelle’s experience at Auburn was really good.” Alameda thinks the additions of Apsel and Widra complement left-handers Makenna Reid and Ashtyn Danley, right-hander Mimi Gooden and freshman right-hander Jazzy Francik. Depth in the circle was a challenge for the Seminoles last spring as they lost Reid and Allison Royalty to injuries. “I don’t think you plan last season to be what it was pitching-wise with the injuries that we had,” Alameda said. “So it was unfortunate for Allison to end her career with a broken rib and for Makenna to try to figure out how to manage her back.” Alameda said Reid could be on a pitch count this spring.

Second base options

Devyn Flaherty was a fixture at second base in her career. But now that she’s graduated, the Seminoles are looking at a number of players. Alameda mentioned Annie Potter, Krystina Hartley and Widra as those who have been practicing at second base. “We have options there,” Alameda said.

Preseason honors

Jaysoni Beachum was one of FSU's top hitters as a freshman in 2024. (Photo by FSU athletics)

Third baseman Jaysoni Beachum and shortstop Isa Torres are the top players at their positions in D1softball.com’s rankings. Michaela Edenfield is the No. 3 catcher, while Amaya Ross is the No. 11 first baseman.

