Notes: Offers, updates from FSU's Feb. 1 Junior Day

Florida State held its last Junior Day of the winter on Saturday. Mike Norvell hosted more than three dozen of the most highly sought after prospects in Florida and from as far away as Ohio. There were multiple offers extended on Saturday and some updates on some of the Seminoles biggest targets for the recruiting classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028.

2026 offers, updates

Aumua, originally from Hawaii and now attending Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, was offered by FSU while on his unofficial visit on Saturday. His list of offers includes Arizona State, Florida, USF, UCF, Washington and Washington State. He has now taken unofficial visits to FSU, USF and UCF.

While Jarius Rodgers remains committed to Syracuse after his visit to FSU on Saturday, things are picking up between him and FSU. He told the Osceola that the Seminoles will definitely being getting an official visit from him during the summer. The only other official visit he plans to take at this time is to Syracuse.

Forkpa told the Osceola after his visit that he plans to take an official visit to FSU during the weekend of June 6.

Maycock told the Osceola after his visit that he has set an official visit date of June 21 with FSU.

Adam Balogoun-Ali said one of the reasons he wanted to visit FSU this weekend was to spend some time around the new defensive coaches. He says he enjoyed spending time with new linebackers coach John Papuchis, someone he hadn't spent a lot of time with when Papuchis was coaching defensive ends for the Seminoles. "I think he is a great dude, great coach," said Balogoun-Ali of Papuchis. "He's been at the school; he came this recruiting period and that was the first time I sat down with him one-on-one. I think that helped a lot." He also said he will be back later this spring to watch FSU practice, but he hasn't set an official visit date with the Seminoles yet. He also said he would like to make a decision on who he will sign with by the end of the summer.

Carr has had a relationship with FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand since he was offered by UCF. He plans to take his official visit this fall and not this summer and currently plans to take one to Florida State. He also said he would like to get back to watch FSU during spring practice. Carr said that he is "open like a book," and there is currently no group of favorites among the schools recruiting him."

Sam Greer met offensive line coach Herb Hand for the first time today. Prior to this most of his contact had come from FSU assistant offensive line coach Cooper Williams. "His resume is second to none," said Greer of Hand. "He's a great guy, a family guy. Love his energy. You know he is going to bring it every day." Greer says that with FSU graduating eight offensive linemen this year he knows they have a need for him. The Akron (OH) native says he currently plans to make another trip to FSU this spring to watch the team practice. Other schools involved with Greer are Tennessee, Missouri and Ohio State.



Kitchens said that he is still in the evaluation process with FSU as it pertains to getting an offer. The coaching staff would like for him to come back on-campus this spring but that offensive line coach Herb Hand does have him on FSU's offensive line board.

2027 offers and updates

Bryce Williams was offered by FSU while on his unofficial visit on Saturday. His list of offers includes Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Nebraska, Pitt and USC. "It feels good to have an offer from Florida State, and I think FSU is a great place and has a great atmosphere," Williams told the Osceola after his visit.

Kaden Henderson told the Osceola that the reason he wanted to get back on campus for Junior Day was to meet FSU's new defensive staff. "I just wanted to see the new atmosphere with the new coaches and see if I still like it the same or like it more...it was a great overall visit for sure."

"My visit was awesome, and all the coaches were very genuine, and I look forward to continuing to build relationships with all of them," said Peace who picked up an offer last week from FSU. "It seems like a very family-oriented atmosphere. I like their defensive scheme and what they do with their linebackers."

2028 offers

Matthew Rogers was offered by FSU while on-campus on Saturday. His offer list includes Arkansas, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

"My visit was awesome, really liked the coaches and staff," said Rogers after his visit. "They showed me a lot of love and can’t wait to get back for a practice and game."

Florida State is the first Power 4 school to offer Walls who made his way from Murray, Ky., to visit with the Seminoles.