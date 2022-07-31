Notes: OL group growing – and growing together

One of the biggest changes at Florida State this preseason, compared to even spring practice, is the depth along the offensive line. The Seminoles have 19 scholarship offensive linemen and have been able to comfortably field a second-team and third-team unit while also getting reserves reps with the first team at times.

“It’s nice to have a steady third offensive line,” left guard Dillan Gibbons said. “You got a lot of young guys. You’re going against defensive linemen that are more physical gifted. Offensive line is more of a technical game.”

The Seminoles welcomed transfers like Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris in the spring along with freshmen Daughtry Richardson and Kanya Charlton. But FSU was also able to add D’Mitri Emmanuel and Jazston Turnetine plus Julian Armella, Qae’shon Sapp, Jaylen Early and Antavious Woody.

Said left tackle Robert Scott: “The young guys, we all bonded. They learn pretty fast. They’re doing pretty good right now.”

There is a good competition at center, right guard and right tackle for starting jobs. Who will start on the left side is well established, with Scott (19 starts in two years) and Gibbons (11 starts in 2021). Scott was listed at 312 pounds last season but came to camp at 330 pounds.

“More eating — I ain’t going to lie,” Scott said. “I’m trying to lose 10 more pounds. Right now I’m 330. I’m trying to get to 320. That’s where I want to be at the season. … Shout out to the Figg (cafeteria). All that fried stuff has gone out the window.”

Gibbons smiled when asked about Scott and his weight gain.

“He’s a bad dude now,” Gibbons said. “I’m extremely excited to have him as my left tackle. And a really good friend. We’ve been kicking some butt the first couple days of practice. I’m looking forward to having more padded practices so we can actually get after it again.”