Notes: OL group growing – and growing together
One of the biggest changes at Florida State this preseason, compared to even spring practice, is the depth along the offensive line. The Seminoles have 19 scholarship offensive linemen and have been able to comfortably field a second-team and third-team unit while also getting reserves reps with the first team at times.
“It’s nice to have a steady third offensive line,” left guard Dillan Gibbons said. “You got a lot of young guys. You’re going against defensive linemen that are more physical gifted. Offensive line is more of a technical game.”
The Seminoles welcomed transfers like Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris in the spring along with freshmen Daughtry Richardson and Kanya Charlton. But FSU was also able to add D’Mitri Emmanuel and Jazston Turnetine plus Julian Armella, Qae’shon Sapp, Jaylen Early and Antavious Woody.
Said left tackle Robert Scott: “The young guys, we all bonded. They learn pretty fast. They’re doing pretty good right now.”
There is a good competition at center, right guard and right tackle for starting jobs. Who will start on the left side is well established, with Scott (19 starts in two years) and Gibbons (11 starts in 2021). Scott was listed at 312 pounds last season but came to camp at 330 pounds.
“More eating — I ain’t going to lie,” Scott said. “I’m trying to lose 10 more pounds. Right now I’m 330. I’m trying to get to 320. That’s where I want to be at the season. … Shout out to the Figg (cafeteria). All that fried stuff has gone out the window.”
Gibbons smiled when asked about Scott and his weight gain.
“He’s a bad dude now,” Gibbons said. “I’m extremely excited to have him as my left tackle. And a really good friend. We’ve been kicking some butt the first couple days of practice. I’m looking forward to having more padded practices so we can actually get after it again.”
Praise for receivers
FSU coach Mike Norvell has been pleased with what he’s seen from a few of the transfer receivers. Johnny Wilson has become a more consistent pass-catcher since the spring, and he has been a frequent target of back-shoulder throws from Jordan Travis in what could be a very tough play for defensive backs to defend. “He’s getting more confident in what he’s doing,” Norvell said.
Deuce Spann, who was a high school quarterback and converted to receiver last year at Illinois, has impressed by generating separation from defensive backs and then using his speed to chase down deep passes. Spann looks far more comfortable than in the spring, with Norvell noting improvement in the “finer details in routes and pad level.”
“Deuce was so young in playing at receiver,” Norvell said. “He did last year. You saw the flashes. That’s what I believed in. He has got a great work ethic. He is such a special human. I think it carries over to everything. … We got a real player in that young man.”
Opportunities at tight end
Norvell also mentioned tight end Camren McDonald, who has been an observer at practice the first three days. But that has also given reps to tight ends like Wyatt Rector, Preston Daniel, Jackson West, Brian Courtney and Markeston Douglas.
“We are very confident in what Cam is going to bring to this offense,” Norvell said. “The first few days it’s been good to force those young tight ends into action.”
Big man, big heart, big money
Gibbons launched his campaign to bring Timothy Donovan to Tallahassee for a game on July 1, 2021. A modest goal has evolved into a sizable staff and it grew to form a non-profit: Big Man, Big Heart. Gibbons is appreciative of the support of the FSU community and the considerable amount of money he has raised for individuals and local charities.
“We tallied it up yesterday (Thursday),” Gibbons said. “It’s right around $420,000. I have a whole team behind me.”
