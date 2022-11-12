Notes, stats and key plays from FSU dominating win at Syracuse
Any concerns over Garrett Shrader’s availability, crowd noise in a dome or refocusing after a rivalry win at Miami were quickly dismissed. Florida State was in control early for a third straight week and again in a dominating manner.
Jordan Travis completed 21 of 23 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns, Trey Benson ran for a career-best 163 yards and FSU’s defense kept an opponent out of the end zone for a second straight week as the No. 23 Seminoles routed Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday night.
"I thought we were dominant tonight – offense, defense, special teams," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Everybody did their part to take place in that victory. It was really special. To be able to see our defense keep them out of the end zone, back-to-back weeks without giving up a touchdown, I’m so proud of that group."
The Seminoles had lost three straight games but now have bounced back with routs of Georgia Tech (41-16), Miami (45-3) and Syracuse to finish the ACC schedule 5-3 — their best record in league play since 2016.
The rout was FSU’s fifth double-digit victory in 2022. FSU had just three combined in the prior two seasons under Norvell (UMass in 2021 as well as Jacksonville State and Duke in 2020).
FSU (7-3) held Syracuse to 74 offensive yards through three quarters with seven punts. By comparison, the Seminoles moved the ball 72 yards on the game-opening drive.
Benson surpassed 100 rushing yards for a third straight game, and FSU eclipsed 200 rushing yards for a fifth straight game. The Seminoles had 40 carries for 230 yards.
Tight end Wyatt Rector also threw a touchdown pass on a trick play to Jordan Travis in the third quarter. Rector had a rushing touchdown against Pittsburgh in 2020, a receiving touchdown against Jacksonville State last year and the TD pass on Saturday.
Travis became the second player in school history — and first since 1949 — with a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game. He is one of three FBS players to pass for a touchdown, rush for a score and grab a TD pass in 2022.
FSU’s defense swarmed Syracuse’s ground game. One of the ACC’s top tailbacks, Sean Tucker had 14 carries for just 52 yards. Shrader was just 6 of 17 for 65 yards and FSU also forced eight punts and the Orange (6-4, 3-3) lost their fourth straight game.
The Seminoles held Syracuse to just 160 offensive yards — three yards fewer than Benson's rushing total.
Jared Verse led FSU with four tackles and a sack. Patrick Payton recorded his fourth sack of the season, and the Seminoles had eight tackles for loss. Greedy Vance had an interception for a second consecutive week, this one an acrobatic grab in the third quarter on the sideline.
Treshaun Ward returned to play for the first time in a month. He had three carries for six yards, including a fumble as he went through the line of scrimmage that bounced right to Travis.
FSU has now gone from three wins in Norvell's first season to five in 2021 and seven this fall — with two regular-season games and a bowl to go.
"It was an awesome performance," Norvell said. "I’m so proud of our football team. We’re continuing to take steps of where we need to go. This was a big game for us. The last ACC game. We wanted to make a statement for how we finished. I thought they made a great statement for just the growth that we’ve seen throughout the course of the season. Obviously there’s been some times when we’ve been knocked down. Our guys, they’ve jumped back up, they’ve continued to believe, continued to push. Leadership that we have within that locker room is something that is well earned. The way that our guys work, the way that they believe in each other. I’m so honored and grateful that I get to stand on that sideline watching those guys play, being a part of this process of helping our program continue to grow to where it needs to be."
Up next
Norvell is now 15-16 in his three seasons at FSU and has a chance to pull even at .500 with a win over Louisiana next Saturday (noon on ACC Network).
