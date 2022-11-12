Any concerns over Garrett Shrader’s availability, crowd noise in a dome or refocusing after a rivalry win at Miami were quickly dismissed. Florida State was in control early for a third straight week and again in a dominating manner.

Jordan Travis completed 21 of 23 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns, Trey Benson ran for a career-best 163 yards and FSU’s defense kept an opponent out of the end zone for a second straight week as the No. 23 Seminoles routed Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday night.

"I thought we were dominant tonight – offense, defense, special teams," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Everybody did their part to take place in that victory. It was really special. To be able to see our defense keep them out of the end zone, back-to-back weeks without giving up a touchdown, I’m so proud of that group."

The Seminoles had lost three straight games but now have bounced back with routs of Georgia Tech (41-16), Miami (45-3) and Syracuse to finish the ACC schedule 5-3 — their best record in league play since 2016.

The rout was FSU’s fifth double-digit victory in 2022. FSU had just three combined in the prior two seasons under Norvell (UMass in 2021 as well as Jacksonville State and Duke in 2020).

FSU (7-3) held Syracuse to 74 offensive yards through three quarters with seven punts. By comparison, the Seminoles moved the ball 72 yards on the game-opening drive.

Benson surpassed 100 rushing yards for a third straight game, and FSU eclipsed 200 rushing yards for a fifth straight game. The Seminoles had 40 carries for 230 yards.

Tight end Wyatt Rector also threw a touchdown pass on a trick play to Jordan Travis in the third quarter. Rector had a rushing touchdown against Pittsburgh in 2020, a receiving touchdown against Jacksonville State last year and the TD pass on Saturday.

Travis became the second player in school history — and first since 1949 — with a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game. He is one of three FBS players to pass for a touchdown, rush for a score and grab a TD pass in 2022.



