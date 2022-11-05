MIAMI GARDENS — Florida State played one of its best halves of the season. And the Seminoles enjoyed a dominating win over a rival.

Trey Benson had a career-best 128 rushing yards against his former coach, Mario Cristobal, and the Seminoles ran for 231 yards in FSU’s 45-3 rout of Miami on Saturday night. Lawrance Toafili had 52 rushing yards, helping the Seminoles surpass 200+ rushing yards for a fourth straight game.

The Seminoles’ defense allowed their fewest points against a Power 5 team since giving up 10 to Duke in 2017. It was the fewest points allowed by an Adam Fuller-led defense, following up FSU holding BC to 14 points earlier this season. FSU held Miami to just 188 offensive yards.

"This is a game that means so much to our program, that means so much to our fan base, to these players," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "We talked about this opportunity, you get a chance to leave a legacy. Because everybody will remember this game.

"The thing I was so proud of was just the physicality, the toughness. We were able to dominate that game with the true character of what this team is all about. I thought that was something that showed throughout."

FSU (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) is now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019, and there are four regular-season games left. The Seminoles also could be back in the top 25 rankings on Sunday afternoon following the most lopsided win in the series since FSU routed Miami 41-14 in 2013. This was also a domination nearly on par with a 47-0 rout of Miami in 1997.

A sold-out crowd of 66,200 packed Hard Rock Stadium for the rivalry game, with a good number of Miami fans heading for the exits before halftime. The Seminoles had their most rushing yards against Miami since racking up 248 in 2015, back when Dalvin Cook ran wild in Tallahassee.

A week after FSU’s defense allowed just 24 yards on 24 first-half plays in a rout of Georgia Tech, the Seminoles gave up just 76 yards on 26 plays and held Miami to just 2.4 yards per carry in the first 30 minutes. FSU also held Miami’s top pass catcher, tight end Will Mallory, without a catch in the first three quarters.

And the Seminoles forced four takeaways, including Greedy Vance’s interception deep in Miami’s end and Patrick Payton’s swat to jar the ball loose from Jake Garcia (Malcolm Ray recovered). Azareye'h Thomas also had an interception with 49 seconds left.

After a second-quarter sack, Jared Verse threw up the “U” with his hands and then threw it down, breaking it over his knees in a football-wrestling celebration that might make Ron Simmons proud. Yes, the Seminoles were enjoying the night.