An early, sloppy start led to a lethargic first quarter for Florida State were quickly erased. And Lawrance Toafili made up for a pair of fumbles with a couple of touchdowns, while Jordan Travis enjoyed a career afternoon.

Travis wasn’t sharp at times but still completed 23 of 38 passes for a career-best 396 yards and three touchdowns as FSU routed Georgia Tech 41-16 on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) halted a three-game losing streak, picking up their first win of October.

FSU had 600+ yards of offense for the first time in an ACC game since the win over Syracuse in 2016, per research by ESPN. FSU had 206 rushing yards in back-to-back games against NC State and Clemson. The Seminoles had 246 rushing yards vs. GT.

Toafili had a 7-yard touchdown run and a 62-yard catch-and-run as FSU pulled away, grabbing a 24-3 halftime lead.

After falling short on fourth down and fumbling on the goal line on their first two drives, the Seminoles scored 24 points in 15:02 on the clock. FSU scored three touchdowns and a field goal on its final four drives of the first half.

FSU’s 24 first-half points matched Georgia Tech’s 24 plays and 24 offensive yards. The Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-3) were without their starting quarterback, Jeff Sims, a one-time FSU commit.

Travis also connected with Johnny Wilson on a 78-yard touchdown pass and Ja’Khi Douglas on a 24-yard TD pass. A redshirt junior, Travis had a previous career high of 321 yards in FSU’s win over Boston College.

The Seminoles also benefited from a pair of GT penalties on third down on the drive that ended in Toafili’s 7-yard run.

The Seminoles had chances to get an early lead and put GT away. But after a pair of timeouts prompted by players who didn’t know where to line up on play calls, the Seminoles went into the wildcat formation and Toafili lost possession of the snap. GT recovered and ran down the field before Jordan Travis made a touchdown-saving tackle, and the defense held the Yellow Jackets to a field goal.

Jammie Robinson led FSU with 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Jared Verse had five tackles and 2.5 TFLs, while Taum Bethune had four tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Fabien Lovett had one tackle in the first half, his first game back after missing five straight.

FSU picked up its fifth win, matching its 2021 total. The Seminoles are a win away from securing a spot in a bowl game for the first time since the 2019 season.

And FSU won its first game against Georgia Tech since the 2014 ACC championship game.