Kentron Poitier's impressive and consistent spring was on display inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday as he had three catches, including a one-handed grab, for 69 yards and a touchdown in Florida State's spring showcase.

The score and stats were not kept but among the notable observations:

Stars of the showcase

Poitier made plays in just about every practice and showed out again on Saturday. He had another circus-like catch, snaring a pass from AJ Duffy that was out in front of him with one hand and pulling it back in on third-and-11 for a 29-yard gain. The play extended a 14-play drive that culminated with Rodney Hill's 1-yard touchdown run.

Poitier later hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Travis.

On defense, Kalen DeLoach forced a pair of takeaways. He had an interception of Travis early in the showcase and he later stripped the ball from Rodney Hill, who had just taken a shovel pass. Both of DeLoach’s plays would have been returned for touchdowns, but instead a new drive was started at the point where the play was made.

Running backs take center stage

Tate Rodemaker connected with Hill on a wheel route on third-and-9 that went for a 12-yard touchdown. CJ Campbell also had a 12-yard touchdown run in a short-field series, and he later had a few receptions.

Lawrance Toafili wore a green jersey but had a 23-yard touchdown run with a very nice cut back, picking up downfield blocks from Poitier and Deuce Spann.

Newcomers see time on the field

Brock Glenn, Lucas Simmons, Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs were among the true freshmen who saw time early in the showcase.

On defense, early enrollee Quindarrius Jones had a pass break up in the first half and an interception in the third quarter. Lamont Green Jr. had a sack in the third quarter. Redshirt freshman Ayobami Tifase had a nice tackle for loss late in the showcase.

Transfers like Jeremiah Byers, Casey Roddick and Keiondre Jones also played. Tight ends Kyle Morlock and Jaheim Bell saw time, as did defensive back Fentrell Cypress.

Starting offensive line

The first-team offensive line early in the showcase was (from right): Bless Harris, Casey Roddick, Maurice Smith, D'Mitri Emmanuel and Darius Washington.

Special teams notes

Tyler Keltner made a 38-yard field-goal attempt. Ryan Fitzgerald had a 38-yard field-goal attempt blocked. Fitzgerald made a 23-yard field-goal attempt late in the event.

Injury report

Green Jr. suffered what looked like an arm/elbow injury in the third quarter.

Among those players who did not dress out were wide receiver Darion Williamson, running back Caziah Holmes, defensive backs Jarrian Jones, KJ Kirkland and Kevin Knowles, tight end Jackson West, defensive linemen Aaron Hester and Jaden Jones.

Johnny Wilson was not observed in the game or on the sideline.

Winston Wright Jr. was dressed out and he did not wear a green jersey. He had just a short catch.