Florida State didn’t take Louisiana lightly. The Seminoles dominated, cruising to a fourth straight rout.

Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half as the Seminoles racked up 200 yards in under 30 minutes, routing Louisiana 49-17 on Saturday for FSU’s fourth straight victory.

FSU (8-3) made quick work of Louisiana, which received a $1.4 million guarantee, scoring a season high in points.

The Seminoles ran for 251 yards on 45 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry). They surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight game, and FSU ran for five touchdowns — giving them 25 and surpassing the 21 they accumulated in 2021.

And the defense held Louisiana (5-6) to just a field goal on the last play before halftime as FSU built a 35-3 lead.

"We went three quarters without them scoring -- without getting in the end zone," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Defense was playing a lot of confidence. Those guys are flying around. It was great today to be able to play so many different young men that have been investing out there on the practice field, that were preparing for their moment. It was wonderful to see them compete."

That extended FSU’s streak to 32 straight drives without a touchdown allowed, a streak that dated back to the Georgia Tech game on Oct. 29, although Louisiana broke the streak with a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Yes, this was against a Louisiana team that was lacking its starting quarterback — Ben Woolridge (leg) is out for the season, the school announced before the game. The Ragin’ Cajuns punted five times, turned it over twice on downs and fumbled once before generating the touchdown drive that was against FSU’s second- and third-teamers.

The Seminoles had 251 rushing yards, averaging 5.6 per carry. Trey Benson led FSU with 80 rushing yards, giving him 854 on the season.

Treshaun Ward had a career-long 36-yard touchdown run as well as a 1-yard TD run.

"These last four weeks have been hard mentally, just wanting to be out there seeing my teammates doing good," Ward said. "It was definitely a good feeling getting into the end zone and my teammates celebrating with me."

Travis now has 22 rushing touchdowns, which puts him in a tie for 11th on FSU’s all-time list with Karlos Williams (and one away from Greg Jones, in 19th with 23).

FSU’s previous season high was 47 points in the opener against Duquesne. The most points FSU scored in the Norvell Era was 59 vs. UMass in 2021.

DJ Lundy had six tackles and 1.5 sacks. Jared Verse had a sack, giving him 7.5 on the season. The Seminoles had nine pass break-ups. Fabien Lovett also wrestled away a fumble.

FSU's first-team defense didn't give up a touchdown and backups were able to get significant playing time in the second half.

“Honestly, it gives us a break so we don’t have to go out and keep going, and going, and going like last year," Lovett said. "Last year we played probably 50-60 snaps a game. This year, it’s a big difference. It gives us the ability to use our full energy to know we’re going to go out and get a 3-and-out every time or go out and make a play every time.”

Markeston Douglas caught a one-handed 16-yard TD pass from AJ Duffy, the 12th player to have a TD reception in 2022.

FSU also picked up its sixth victory by 25 or more points this season. Norvell is also 16-16 as FSU's head coach.



