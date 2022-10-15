Florida State played about as well as could be expected against a top-5 team in an packed, high-energy Doak Campbell Stadium. And then for a third straight week, a Seminoles turnover resulted in a draining score for the opponent.

Jordan Travis’ second-quarter fumble, off a blind-side hit by Myles Murphy, gave No. 4 Clemson a short field and an opportunity to extend the lead and held off a late fourth-quarter rally 34-28 on Saturday night.

The Tigers won for the seventh straight time in the series, although FSU ran for 206 yards and made a late push after trailing by 20 points in the second half.

"Really proud of our guys for how they fought," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Basically you take the two minutes on both sides of halftime, those were kind of devastating and some of the results of what occurred. Had a turnover. Obviously led to a quick touchdown.

"The kick return coming out of half, quick touchdown. And then obviously being aggressive, trying to provide a spark. We didn't get the fake punt and led to another short field with that. Just the things that we were executing well, just had a couple of mishaps and big swing in the game."

FSU (4-3, 2-3 ACC) and Clemson traded touchdowns in what was an entertaining first 20 or so minutes. The Seminoles scored on a 75-yard drive on their first possession, resulting in a Jordan Travis 20-yard weaving run past a few Clemson defenders. And then FSU scored on its third drive, a 15-play, 93-yard drive that resulted in a DJ Lundy 1-yard run.

But Clemson had an answer each time and it was a lookout block by left tackle Robert Scott that allowed Murphy to jar the ball loose from Travis. Clemson needed just three plays to score, with DJ Uiagalelei races to the pylon and giving Clemson a 24-14 lead with just 19 seconds before halftime.

After an opening punt, the Tigers scored on six straight scoring drives to push the lead to 34-14.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0) scored on six straight drives and surpassed the 30-point mark for a seventh straight game to open 2022. Will Shipley had 20 carries for 121 yards and six catches for 48 yards, and he added a 69-yard kickoff return that set up another Clemson touchdown.

The Tigers were efficient on third downs, converting on 9 of 16 opportunities. They were 3 of 3 on red-zone trips (two touchdowns and a field goal), extending their perfect start to the year by scoring on 35 of 35 trips inside an opponent’s 20-yard line.

It was a third straight week where FSU fell behind or lost a game due to sudden change, with an opponent scoring points immediately after a turnover. Travis’ fumble against Wake led to a touchdown that allowed the Demon Deacons to push their lead to 21-7. And at NC State, FSU also had two late interceptions — with the first resulting in a Wolfpack field goal and the second sealing up the win.

The Seminoles found some success early in jumbo, two-TE sets. FSU’s first drive used two tight ends and went for 75 yards.

But FSU then had four drives where it generated little offense. A 14-play, 76-yard drive was halted on the Clemson goal line in the fourth quarter.

Travis led Florida State on a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, the second a 94-yard march that culminated in a 25-yard TD pass to Kentron Poitier with 2:17 left and cut Clemson’s lead to 34-28. But the Tigers recovered the onside kick and were able to put the game away.

"I thought our guys continued to battle," Norvell said. "We had missed opportunities throughout. But they fought until the end. And I fully believed, as we were playing, that we would find a way to get back in, to be able to put ourselves in a position. And our guys did that but unfortunately we didn't make enough plays to be able to finish the job."

The Seminoles trailed throughout the second half and went just 1 for 4 on fourth-down conversions, including a Wyatt Rector run on a fake punt that fell short.

Lawrance Toafili ran for 68 yards as Florida State accumulated 206 on the ground (Clemson's 63.67-yard average was second in the FBS coming into the weekend). Toafili also had six receptions for 45 yards.

Travis completed 24 of 42 passes for 254 yards and two passing touchdowns. He set career-highs for completions and attempts. He now has 19 career rushing touchdowns.

Derrick McLendon and Jammie Robinson led FSU with eight tackles. McLendon's eight tackles was a career-best. Shyheim Brown also had a career-best seven tackles.