Notes: Verse talks the talk, walks the walk

Jared Verse was the biggest defensive name in the transfer portal this offseason. A pass rusher with exceptional athleticism, Verse knew he wanted to push himself at the Power 5 level. He knew full well there would be an adjustment from Albany but it didn’t hit him until spring practice and he took a look at the Florida State players.

“When I first got here, it was a hit in the face,” Verse said. “FCS is still DI, it’s a heavy program. There’s a lot of players at the FCS level that could play at the FBS level. But then when you go here where everyone was ranked, or a star player, a really good player, because everyone is at this school for a reason. No one is here by luck. It’s kind of like a hit in the face, ‘Everyone is really good.’ You have to up your level of competition, up your effort.”

Verse does just that each day. Flashing a smile, bringing loads of enthusiasm and, yes, plenty of trash talk, Verse offers the opportunity to pressure the passer off the edge but he also brings a competitive edge to the Seminoles.

During the FCS’ spring and fall seasons in 2021, Verse had a combined 74 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Verse arrived in January and showed he was willing to make the daily push. He sees “how hard everybody worked in the offseason” and noted the intensity of the competition in 1-on-1s and team settings between the offensive and defensive lines.

And what makes competition more fun, Verse says, is bringing some trash talk.

“You just got to know that person,” Verse said. “You got to know a little bit about them. What kind of gets them. Each person I talk to differently. Some people, I’m silent with them because they want me to say something to them. So I just won’t say anything and I will just smile and walk away.”

Among his favorites to verbally spar? “Treshaun Ward. We always get into it. During the spring it was the most intense. … We were walking off the field, still going at it.”

FSU wrapped up its fourth practice on Sunday morning, taking the field after a day off on Saturday. The Seminoles will practice again on Monday morning but will go full pads on Tuesday morning.

“I can’t wait for full pads,” Verse said. “That’s where everything comes together. That’s when we put all the work that we put in together. Here, it’s just thuds. Now we can actually get into people and see how are form looks, see how are tackling works.”