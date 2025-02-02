Notes: Widra, Wacaser have three RBI in FSU's garnet vs. gold game

Florida State played its annual garnet and gold intrasquad scrimmage for the fans on Sunday. The Gold team won 9-4, and following the seven-inning game players lined up in right field and signed autographs for hundreds of fans.

Annabelle Widra, an Auburn transfer, was among the standouts in the exhibition. Widra smacked a two-run double, had an RBI single and also pitched a few innings for the Gold.

Hallie Wacaser also hit a solo home run to left and had a two-run single for the Gold. Below are some notes and highlights.

Garnet lineup: Isa Torres, Jaysoni Beachum, Michaela Edenfield, Jahni Kerr, Angelee Bueno, Isabella Ruggiero, Annie Potter, Addie DeLong, Makenna Reid, Julia Apsel and Mimi Gooden.

Gold lineup: Amaya Ross, Katie Dack, Hallie Wacaser, Kennedy Harp, Annabelle Widra, Shelby McKenzie, Krystina Hartley, Madi Frey, Jazzy Francik, Mimi Gooden.

Standout hitters: Ruggiero had a no-doubt home run to right field. Jahni Kerr had a solo home run to left-center field. Annie Potter and Shelby McKenzie had an RBI double. Kennedy Harp had a triple.

Katie Dack also consistently made good contact. She squared a pitch up, lining a two-run double up the middle. Dack had another at-bat where she fouled off a number of pitches before drawing the walk from Apsel. Dack also reached on an error, with a long fly out shy of the track being dropped. She advanced to third and later scored the game's first run.

In the circle: Apsel pitched a few innings. She mostly induced groundouts. ... Widra hit 65 mph on a few fastballs as she pitched a couple late innings and mostly got groundouts. ... Jazzy Francik pitched a few good innings, including a 1-2-3 first for the Garnet. ... Makenna Reid pitched three innings, allowing mostly flyouts a run in the fifth and three in the seventh.

Coming up: FSU opens the 2025 season on Thursday against Oklahoma State in a top-10 matchup in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.