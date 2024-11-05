Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman on team's matchup with FSU

(Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman met with the media on Monday to discuss his team's game this week against Florida State. The Irish, who are 7-1 and ranked 10th in the country, are coming off a bye week heading into their matchup with the Seminoles. Freeman spoke about the level of talent on FSU's team and the challenge of getting his team excited to prepare for a 1-8 team vs. the Irish's last opponent, Navy, who was undefeated entering their game against Notre Dame. He also spoke on his past history of having faced Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

Freeman's opening statement on FSU: "Moving forward to Florida State, it is a very talented football team, and it doesn't take long to turn on the film and realize how talented they are. They might be one of the most talented teams we face all year, and that's just what the film tells you. The record doesn't reflect their talent. They've had to deal with some injuries, especially at QB, that has affected the outcome of their games. Our team must and will respect the challenge that Saturday night here at Notre Dame Stadium vs. Florida State will present. So we have to continue to respect that by the way we prepare. This is a crucial week of preparation."

Freeman on the challenges of motivating his team to play against a 1-8 team as opposed to their last opponent, Navy, who was 6-0 and ranked 24th heading into their game with the Irish: "I heard it on the road last week recruiting, 'Oh, you guys got Florida State. They're struggling.' And, yes, their record might not be where they want it to be, but I am not trying to make this team something they're not. They're a talented, talented football team and that's going to be my message to the team is that we respect our opponent. You don't have to watch many plays to realize how talented they are, but we've got to continue to do things in preparation to make sure we give our program the best chance to have success on Saturday. And that's what we've got to remember, it's a mental preparation and physical preparation and we know what the result is when you don't mentally prepare the right way. We know it and that's why I always say keep the pain of NIU (the team's only loss) because that's the result of not having the right mindset, like how do you handle success. You know it's important that our guys understand that."

Freeman on having faced FSU head coach Mike Norvell when he was defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and Notre Dame: "I think about 2019. I was defensive coordinator at Cincinnati, and we faced Mike Norvell twice, he was the head coach at Memphis, and I've had a lot of respect for him as a head coach and an offensive mind since those two games. We played him back-to-back and he's an innovative mind and as I got here in 2021, again he as a unique ability, a way every week to do something to try and put your defense in conflict. I talked to Coach Golden (ND DC Al Golden) this morning about it's even hard to say this is what they do because every week he's trying to, you can see, he's trying to do whatever it can, whatever he can to help his offense have success and he's not just going to say this is what we do, we're going to give you different formations, we're going to do different concepts. And so I have a lot of respect for him."

