After watching his team fall, 85-84, on Saturday night at No. 5 Florida State, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey gave a one-minute press conference, ripped into the ACC officials and then left without taking any questions.

Brey suggested that the Fighting Irish, who fell to 11-8 on the season and 2-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, don't get the calls that other league members get because their football team is not a full member.

"Sometimes we're treated by the officials like we haven't brought football as a full member, but yet we get a full share of the ACC Network TV [revenue]," Brey said. "Are you kidding me? I'm frustrated, man."

Brey was particularly mad about a late technical foul call against his team and a traveling call during the chaotic final moments.

The Irish lost despite shooting nearly double the number of free throws that Florida State did. Notre Dame went 22 of 27 from the line, while the Seminoles went 13 of 14.

Watch Brey's entire rant here: