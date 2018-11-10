BOX SCORE: Notre Dame 42, FSU 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The first half of Florida State's 2018 season wasn't anything special, but it now seems like the "good old days" compared to what is taking place in the second half.

After getting blown out in back-to-back weeks by Clemson and N.C. State, the Seminoles were thrashed one more time on Saturday by No. 3 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish opened up a 17-point lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 42-13 romp.

Having lost three straight games and four of their last five, FSU is now 4-6 on the season and will need to sweep its remaining opponents -- Boston College and Florida -- to extend its streak of bowl eligibility to 37 years.

Judging by the way the Seminoles looked on Saturday, the odds are not in their favor.



After an error-plagued first half, which featured two turnovers deep in their territory, blown assignments on defense and more special-teams miscues, the Seminoles trailed 32-6 at halftime.

Notre Dame was playing without injured starting quarterback Ian Book, and it didn't matter.

Irish running back Dexter Williams eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark in the second half to become the first opponent to reach that mark against FSU since 1981.

FSU's only touchdown of the first half came on an 8-yard run by tailback Cam Akers. The sophomore added a 7-yard score in the third quarter as well.