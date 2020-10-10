That would not be the approach the 2020 Florida State Seminoles are taking into tonight's contest (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Some college football teams might go into a prime-time game inside historic Notre Dame Stadium -- in a year when the Fighting Irish are undefeated and ranked No. 5 in the nation -- with the mindset of making a statement and shocking the college football world.

But that's about all the Notre Dame talk that has taken place on Florida State's practice fields and in team meetings this week.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- They've broken down the film. They've read the scouting reports. They know the key players' jersey numbers and even some names.

Yes, it would be a monumental upset if the 'Noles could knock off Notre Dame as 21-point underdogs. It would be an enormous win for a program that has been sliding in the wrong direction for more than three years, and it would be a huge accomplishment for first-year head coach Mike Norvell.

But the idea of spoiling Notre Dame's season or surprising the critics has not been a major topic of conversation in the FSU camp.

"I absolutely believe in this team and these players," Norvell said. "It's not so much about what Notre Dame is going to do. They've got good players. They're a Top 5-ranked team in the country. Yes, they're good. They do a lot of good things in every phase. They consistently have done that.

"So we've got to go focus on ourselves. We've got to play to the best of our ability, and go out there and make the plays when we have the opportunity to make 'em."

***Florida State vs. Notre Dame: Five questions going into Saturday's game

Norvell says that was exactly the same approach his previous programs took into games against Notre Dame and enjoyed some impressive success.

While he has never gone up against the Irish as a head coach, Norvell was offensive coordinator at Arizona State when the Sun Devils played them in 2013 and '14. Notre Dame won the first game at a neutral site, 37-34, while Arizona State won the rematch at home, 55-31. So Norvell's offenses put up a combined 92 points in two games against the Irish.

While neither of those ASU teams was a 20-point underdog, Norvell believes there's still something to take from the Sun Devils' approach.

"We didn't make too much of who the opponent was," Norvell said. "We knew there was a lot of eyes that always watch whenever Notre Dame [plays]. Heck, there's a lot of eyes every time Florida State plays. So that's something we should be used to. We just need to go play our best."

During a five-year stretch, Norvell actually helped three different teams prepare for four games against the Irish.

Before his Arizona State stint, Norvell was receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Pitt when the Panthers hosted Notre Dame in 2011. The Irish pulled out a 15-12 victory as 16.5-point favorites.

Norvell was receivers coach and passing game coordinator when Tulsa played at Notre Dame in 2010. The Golden Hurricane actually won that game, 28-27, at Notre Dame Stadium as 9.5-point underdogs.

That was Brian Kelly's first season as the Irish head coach. Ten years later, he has Notre Dame back among college football's elite.

The Irish are 35-6 over the last three seasons, played in the College Football Playoff two years ago and are a favorite to go back this year. They have won 20 consecutive home games, and the 2018 Florida State squad was part of that streak; Notre Dame trounced the Seminoles in that game, 42-13.

If Florida State is going to make this game more respectable, Norvell believes the Seminoles will have to focus primarily on the basics -- alignment, assignments, execution -- and play with tremendous effort.

Worrying about seizing the opportunity to knock off a highly ranked team on a big stage would likely be counter-productive.

"Obviously, the moment is going to be great," Norvell said. "It's gonna be Saturday night, South Bend, national TV. Those are all wonderful things. ... But it's not about what they do. It's about what we do. What we're willing to invest, and our preparation. Making sure that we're ready for the moment. And then in the moment, go enjoy it. Go have fun.

"Go apply the things that you've learned. Go apply the game plan that we have and play your best ball."

Based on the comments from his players and coaches this week, that message appears to have gotten through.

"We're just focusing on ourself," said redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis, who will be making his first start at quarterback. "That's all we've got to do -- is just focus on ourself and keep working. We've just got to get better. That's the main goal every single day, just to get better. If we get better every single day, then who knows what could happen?"

Said linebackers coach Chris Marve: "Be the best version of yourself that is part of a grander collective. And if everybody is doing their 1/11th, there is something special that can occur. Regardless of the competition. ...

"Who you line up across from, in my opinion, that doesn't really matter."

