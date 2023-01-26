Makayla Timpson scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds but No. 7 Notre Dame overwhelmed No. 24 Florida State in the second half en route to a 70-47 win on Thursday.

The Seminoles led 22-12 in the second period but the lead was trimmed to just one at halftime. Notre Dame then blew the game open with a 27-10 outburst in the third period.

FSU's top two players struggled. Ta'Niya Latson scored nine points, the first game this year she was held under 10 points. Latson shot just 3 of 11 from the floor.

Sara Bejedi, who had been averaging 21 points over her last five games, had just six points on 1 of 10 shooting from the floor (including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc).

Notre Dame out rebounded FSU 55-37 and had 21 offensive rebounds that led to 23 second-chance points.

FSU shot only 16 of 59 (27.1 percent) from the floor and 5 of 25 (20 percent) from 3-point range.