Notre Dame rallies in the 9th to take series from FSU
TALLAHASSEE - No. 5 Florida State (16-10, 6-5 ACC) dropped its first weekend series of the year with a 5-4 loss to No. 16 Notre Dame (15-5, 4-4) at Dick Howser Stadium.
Saturday’s game started four hours late due to a weather delay.
Florida State out-hit the Irish, 7-5, and scored three runs in the seventh inning to take a 4-2 lead. Colton Vincent, the only Seminole with multiple hits in the game, lined a two-out, two-strike, two-run single up the middle for the lead. Vincent has a hit in nine of his last 10 games.
Notre Dame scored a run in the eighth inning to cut into the deficit before Jared Miller bounced a two-out chopper up the middle to plate a pair of runs in the ninth inning.
Starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart lasted just 3.1 innings for Florida State, but Jackson Baumeister followed with 3.2 innings without allowing a hit. Baumeister’s five strikeouts were a career high, and the only Irish batter to reach was on a walk.
UP NEXT:
Florida State and Notre Dame wrap up the series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. LHP Ross Dunn will make his seventh start of the season for the Seminoles.
OF NOTE:
First baseman Cade Bush made the first start of his career. Treyton Rank made his 10th start of the year but first in left field. Sebastian Jimenez entered as a defensive substitution at first base in the eighth inning, his first action in the field this season.
Jaime Ferrer was hit by two pitches Saturday and leads FSU with 10 HBP on the season. He also reached on a single and walk.
Colton Vincent had two hits Saturday, including a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning. He has a hit in nine of the past 10 games, hitting 11-for-27 with eight runs scored and five RBI in that span.
Relief pitcher Jackson Baumeister set career-highs with 3.2 innings pitched and five strikeouts. He did not allow a hit and faced just one batter over the minimum (walk).
Tyler Martin made his second start of the season and tied the game in the seventh inning with an RBI single.
Connor Moore pinch ran in the seventh inning and scored his first career run.
----------------------------------------------------
