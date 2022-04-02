Notre Dame rallies in the 9th to take series from FSU

TALLAHASSEE - No. 5 Florida State (16-10, 6-5 ACC) dropped its first weekend series of the year with a 5-4 loss to No. 16 Notre Dame (15-5, 4-4) at Dick Howser Stadium. Saturday’s game started four hours late due to a weather delay. Florida State out-hit the Irish, 7-5, and scored three runs in the seventh inning to take a 4-2 lead. Colton Vincent, the only Seminole with multiple hits in the game, lined a two-out, two-strike, two-run single up the middle for the lead. Vincent has a hit in nine of his last 10 games. Notre Dame scored a run in the eighth inning to cut into the deficit before Jared Miller bounced a two-out chopper up the middle to plate a pair of runs in the ninth inning. Starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart lasted just 3.1 innings for Florida State, but Jackson Baumeister followed with 3.2 innings without allowing a hit. Baumeister’s five strikeouts were a career high, and the only Irish batter to reach was on a walk. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

