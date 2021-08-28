Now healthy, CB Meiko Dotson coming on strong for FSU Football

The influx of transfers to the Florida State defense after the 2020 season garnered a lot of attention. And rightfully so. Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, Jammie Robinson and Jarques McClellion all had productive careers in the Southeastern Conference before committing to the Seminoles. But there's another defensive transfer on the FSU roster, a cornerback who came the year before, that seemed to be a bit forgotten when preseason camp began back in early August. Nobody is forgetting about Meiko Doston now. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Meiko Dotson is having a strong preseason and should compete for a starting spot at the cornerback for the FSU football team.. (Gene Williams)

After an injury-plagued first year in Tallahassee, the former FAU star is back with the Seminoles for his final season of college football. He's finally healthy, and he's expecting to make a big impact in 2021. "It's been fun to be back out here doing what I love to do," Doston said after practice on Friday. "And not have to think about being hurt or being injured and just to fly around with the guys. I'm just really enjoying it. I'm happy." He also has proven he still has some playmaking abilities. Dotson has turned in multiple interceptions during preseason practice, including one on Saturday in which he came on a corner blitz, deflected a screen pass into the air, caught it and raced 60 yards for a touchdown. Remember, Dotson led the nation with nine interceptions in 2019, which was his only real full season of college football. Last year, he played sporadically for the Seminoles as he dealt with injuries. "It was really frustrating," Dotson said. "The outside world doesn't really see what goes on behind the wall. So, for me, I just wanted to do my part. And then having injuries keep nagging at me, it makes it hard. But you've just got to keep going and be there for the guys. "It was just frustrating [last year] because I know I can play better and do things, but you can't really show it because of the injuries."