 Three FSU safeties making a splash in spring practice now that they're fully healthy
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-17 09:50:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Now healthy, FSU safeties making big strides this spring

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that Florida State's defensive backs have had an edge on the wide receivers early this spring.

While the secondary obviously endured some struggles in 2020, it's also a group that returns a ton of experience in 2021. And FSU's coaches say several of the players who got on the field last fall -- safeties Travis Jay, Brendan Gant and Sidney Williams, in particular -- were battling through physical ailments that limited their development.

Now that they're at full strength and full speed, they have been among the early spring standouts.

***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***

Florida State freshman safety Sidney Williams showed glimpses of his potential late in the 2020 season.
Florida State freshman safety Sidney Williams showed glimpses of his potential late in the 2020 season. (Kyle Pulek/FSU Sports Information)

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Tuesday interviews with Norvell, others

Gant, for example, missed most of last summer with a non-football-related injury that caused him to be limited physically through the early part of the 2020 season. He didn't see extensive playing time until the final three games, and he delivered his best performance -- by far -- in the season finale against Duke.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gant posted an overall grade of 90.5 in that game. The next highest defensive grade was Hamsah Nasirildeen at 79.5.

"He is a totally different person right now," Norvell said of Gant following Tuesday's practice. "You look at his body weight -- he's up over 205 pounds. I think he played last year in the low 180s. It was a struggle, in a lot of aspects. But he's taken a lot of ownership. He's somebody that is passionate to improve. I love his energy. ... He definitely has the talent, and [we're] excited about his continued growth."

Norvell has seen similar strides from redshirt freshman Sidney Williams.

When Williams signed with Florida State as part of the 2020 recruiting class, he was coming off of an injury-shortened senior season. A torn labrum had forced him to miss most of that year and limited him early last fall.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}