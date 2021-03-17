*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Tuesday interviews with Norvell, others

Gant, for example, missed most of last summer with a non-football-related injury that caused him to be limited physically through the early part of the 2020 season. He didn't see extensive playing time until the final three games, and he delivered his best performance -- by far -- in the season finale against Duke.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gant posted an overall grade of 90.5 in that game. The next highest defensive grade was Hamsah Nasirildeen at 79.5.

"He is a totally different person right now," Norvell said of Gant following Tuesday's practice. "You look at his body weight -- he's up over 205 pounds. I think he played last year in the low 180s. It was a struggle, in a lot of aspects. But he's taken a lot of ownership. He's somebody that is passionate to improve. I love his energy. ... He definitely has the talent, and [we're] excited about his continued growth."

Norvell has seen similar strides from redshirt freshman Sidney Williams.

When Williams signed with Florida State as part of the 2020 recruiting class, he was coming off of an injury-shortened senior season. A torn labrum had forced him to miss most of that year and limited him early last fall.