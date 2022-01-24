Now healthy, RB transfer Trey Benson officially joins FSU program

The Florida State football program has now welcomed in 10 transfer commitments this offseason, and all 10 have officially joined the Seminoles for the spring semester.

Oregon running back transfer Trey Benson is the latest to join the list; his addition was officially announced by the school on Monday.

Benson sustained a serious knee injury late in his first season with the Ducks and missed most of 2021, but FSU head coach Mike Norvell said the running back is completely healthy and ready to go.

“We are excited to bring Trey into our 'Nole Family,” Norvell said in a release. “Trey’s made a tremendous, full recovery from a knee injury that limited his availability his first two college seasons."

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***