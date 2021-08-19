Now settled in at DT, Briggs making statement during FSU preseason

In an unusual year for the Florida State football team, Dennis Briggs Jr. had one of the most unusual journeys of all. He opted out before the 2020 preseason due to concerns about COVID-19. Then when he decided to rejoin the Seminoles midway through the year, he was thrust into action for the final five games with very little practice time. And because of injuries on the defensive line, the former defensive end found himself in the main rotation at defensive tackle. Briggs was not very productive during that stint, recording just six total tackles in five games. But now that he has enjoyed a much more typical offseason, the redshirt sophomore has looked like a different player in preseason practice, routinely making plays behind the line of scrimmage during 11-on-11 drills. “You know, coming into the season halfway in after I opted out, I really wasn’t in football shape,” Briggs said after Wednesday's practice. “Going through this whole preseason right now, it’s definitely helping me get better. Continue to grow my game. ... “I just feel better with my body again. Feel better moving laterally, vertical, all that different stuff. That offseason program really helped.” ***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Defensive tackle Dennis Briggs is competing for a starting job on the Seminoles' line this season. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Not only is he feeling refreshed physically, but Briggs also feels much more comfortable playing inside at defensive tackle. Which is very good news for the Seminoles, since Briggs will be counted on to be one of the top three or four players in that group. "That position change was fully on me. I felt I could just help my team out better there," Briggs said. "Me making that move has helped me grow as a player mentally and physically. Just being able to understand the game at a deeper level than I understood it before." Moving from end to tackle wasn't a completely foreign experience. Briggs said he did play inside at times during high school when he was a four-star recruit. But back then he was barely 250 pounds; these days, he checks in at 6-foot-4 and 278 pounds. Based on the impact plays he is making so far in preseason camp, Briggs has been able to maintain plenty of quickness to go with the added size. "My confidence has always been there," Briggs said. "Since freshman year, I have always been confident in my ability and knowing I can make those type of plays, it's just me finally putting it together, being able to display it on the field. Helping my teammates be better." When FSU head coach Mike Norvell was asked about Briggs after practice Wednesday, he didn't hesitate to say the defensive lineman has had, "a really good camp." "When Dennis first got here, he was at defensive end, his body has changed and developed," Norvell said. "He's been able to move inside, and he is explosive. He is explosive up front."