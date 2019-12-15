With National Signing Day right around the corner, there are still a lot of questions that are left unanswered heading into Wednesday. Today, the Rivals team of analysts were posed this question: Which new coach could make the biggest splash during the early period?

ROB CASSIDY, Florida analyst

Mike Norvell is making waves, flipping USF quarterback commit Tate Rodemaker. That should just be the start, however, as Florida State with a more stable outlook can be a juggernaut of sorts on the recruiting trail. There could be a twist or two in store as it relates to FSU.

ADAM FRIEDMAN, Mid-Atlantic analyst

If we're talking new head coaches, the answer is Mike Norvell at Florida State. There is so much talent in the state of Florida that the Seminoles should be able to bring in some impressive recruits now that there is stability at the head coach position. If we're talking new assistant coaches, the answer is Matt Luke at Georgia. His relationship with Rivals100 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson is very strong and already brought in some big-time offensive linemen for official visits in this last weekend before the dead period starts.

ADAM GORNEY, West and National analyst

I’m on the Lane Train. Lane Kiffin is going to have a very busy January getting kids on campus and filling out the Ole Miss recruiting class but leading up to the early signing period could make things even more interesting. The Rebels are in good shape with four-star defensive tackle Josaih Hayes, they’re working hard on four-star running back Henry Parrish, who might be one of the best running backs in this class, they have Texas A&M commit Chris Morris and three-star receiver Alante Brown on campus and they’re getting more involved with former FSU commit Derek Bermudez. If Kiffin can convince four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson to stay home that would be absolutely huge for this recruiting class.

JOSH HELMHOLDT, Midwest analyst

Sam Pittman has been one of the best assistant coach recruiters in the country, and at least in the short term I expect him to be very effective as a head coach recruiter for Arkansas, starting with this Early Signing Period. I have started to hear Pittman making waves with prospects in my region, and one prospect I could see him pulling a big flip from is four-star Oregon safety commit Myles Slusher.

CHAD SIMMONS, Southeast analyst

I am going with Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, Mike Norvell, Sam Pittman and a few others have not had much time to get in, identify recruits and decide which direction they want to go on players, but Kiffin hit the ground running and he has cut ties with some commits and quickly brought interest back with other targets since Ole Miss fired Matt Luke. A key target I am watching Wednesday is former Ole Miss commit Josaih Hayes. Kentucky has been trending, but Kiffin has gotten the Rebels back in this and he could be key to the Early Signing Period success.

SAM SPIEGELMAN, Texas and Louisiana analyst

Norvell is the guy capable of making waves early on. He was recruiting at a high level at Memphis and he’s quickly assembling a staff at Florida State to ensure the top commitments remain onboard and the top targets know they’re priorities early on. There’s been a high volume of new offers in a short amount of time, showing Norvell has an early vision for his program and the types of players he wants to bring in heading into Wednesday’s early signing period and beyond.

WOODY WOMMACK, Southeast analyst