Observations from Day 4 of FSU preseason football practice

The best part was that every instance ended with teammates coming in quickly to defuse the situation.

Mike Norvell did have to encourage the offense to play with more tempo a couple of times, but I didn't see any coaches having to push players to bring more energy or enthusiasm.

Backs look sharp; Toafili is electric

When we were taking questions during Tuesday's "Seminole Headlines," a listener asked which position group we would consider the strength of the offense, and I think we all agreed on the running backs.

Wednesday's practice only solidified my feelings on that.

Lawrance Toafili didn't get many carries during the 11-on-11 drills, but every time he touches the ball, you're reminded of how dynamic he is. He had one run that got Norvell so excited that the head coach started running down the field after him. The redshirt freshman just has an electric quality about him.

Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward continue to look very good as well, and D.J. Williams and Deonte Sheffield have each had some nice moments.