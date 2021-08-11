 FSU football observations on the offensive line, running backs and more
Observations from Day 4 of FSU preseason football practice

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

With the entire team together for Wednesday's fourth practice of the preseason, Florida State was able to spend considerably more time on 11-on-11 drills than in the previous three split-squad practices.

Not surprisingly -- especially after the players had Tuesday off from field work -- there were more "spirited" moments than in any of the previous sessions.

There wasn't anything dirty or over-the-top in terms of physicality, but you definitely got the sense a few players were making a statement, either by slamming a wide receiver down after a play or blocking to the echo of the whistle. Again, not nasty, just good competition.

Alex Atkins is working several different combinations of offensive linemen in preseason drills.
Alex Atkins is working several different combinations of offensive linemen in preseason drills. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

The best part was that every instance ended with teammates coming in quickly to defuse the situation.

Mike Norvell did have to encourage the offense to play with more tempo a couple of times, but I didn't see any coaches having to push players to bring more energy or enthusiasm.

Backs look sharp; Toafili is electric

When we were taking questions during Tuesday's "Seminole Headlines," a listener asked which position group we would consider the strength of the offense, and I think we all agreed on the running backs.

Wednesday's practice only solidified my feelings on that.

Lawrance Toafili didn't get many carries during the 11-on-11 drills, but every time he touches the ball, you're reminded of how dynamic he is. He had one run that got Norvell so excited that the head coach started running down the field after him. The redshirt freshman just has an electric quality about him.

Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward continue to look very good as well, and D.J. Williams and Deonte Sheffield have each had some nice moments.

