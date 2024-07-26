Observations from FSU's third practice (first in shells) of preseason camp
Friday morning marked a milestone in the ramp up of the start of Florida State football's preseason camp.For the first time, the team practiced in shells (pads from the waist up). With that, the ph...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news