Observations of FSU Football freshmen, transfers in Tour of Duty drills

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell opened the Seminoles' "Tour of Duty" offseason conditioning drills to the media Tuesday morning, and we got our first chance to see all of the team's new additions for 2022. Everyone from freshman quarterback A.J. Duffy to defensive end transfer Jared Verse.

Photos and video were not permitted, but our staff is providing plenty of observations from what we witnessed during the hourlong workout. Click here to see our observations of the 10 transfers and 12 freshman early enrollees.

Also hear a brief overview from our Jeff Cameron and Ira Schoffel from the practice fields in the video below:

