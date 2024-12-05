Odell Haggins' role shifts from DT coach, stays as associate head coach

Nobody in college football had stayed at one school longer than Odell Haggins, coaching alongside those who coached him – Bobby Bowden and Mickey Andrews – through coaching change from Jimbo Fisher to Willie Taggart and Mike Norvell.

Not many people stay in one city let alone job for 30 years. No coach did it as long (or as well) as Haggins, who arrived as a tight ends/offensive line coach in 1994, developed dozens of All-Americans and was twice an interim head coach.

No, Haggins isn't retiring. But his job is changing. He will no longer be FSU's defensive tackles coach but will retain his title as associate head coach.

“Odell Haggins is one of the great all-time Seminoles, and I’m excited as he transitions into his exclusive role of associate head coach,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He will continue to be an active member of our staff. Odell will play an integral part in maintaining the standard of play here at Florida State by pouring into the development and relationships with our players and the cohesiveness of our staff in this new leadership role.”

FSU is expected to hire Nebraska's defensive line coach, Terrance Knighton, to join Tony White as defensive coordinator. Neither White nor Knighton have been announced.

With recent changes in NCAA rules, which allow all staffers to be hands on in practices, Haggins is allowed to instruct in practices and on game days. The NCAA restricts how many coaches wear a headset on game days as well as how many assistants are allowed on the road, and it's plausible Haggins could be on the sideline without a headset on Saturdays in 2025 but wouldn't recruit off campus.

In his 30 years at FSU, Haggins was a part of two national titles (1999 and 2013) as well as 13 ACC titles. Haggins coached the end of FSU’s 2017 and 2019 seasons, leading the Seminoles to a victory in the Swamp and a bowl victory over Southern Miss in 2017.

He coached some of the greats of not just FSU but also college football in first-round picks like Andre Wadsworth, Corey Simon, Travis Johnson and Brodrick Bunkley. Among those who also enjoyed standout careers in college and the NFL are Darnell Dockett, Timmy Jernigan, Eddie Goldman, Derrick Nnadi and Letroy Guion. Braden Fiske was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I appreciate Coach Norvell and what he has meant to this program and school that I love so much,” Haggins said. “I have learned from some of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my knowledge and experiences to support what Coach Norvell is doing. I’m excited for this change in responsibilities and looking forward to working alongside our new coaches.”