Not with those bizarre offensive slumps that the Seminoles have spiraled into in each of the first two games of the season.



"The first half, we come out with great effort, great tempo," quarterback James Blackman said. "We've got to come do the same thing the next two quarters and keep the team going. We can't have the offensive stall that we had in the last two games."

Against Boise State, Florida State scored 31 points on its first six drives. The Seminoles gained 356 yards of offense during that stretch. Over their final nine possessions, they gained three total first downs and scored exactly zero points.

Then came the Louisiana-Monroe game.

Just like the season opener against Boise, the Seminoles scored a touchdown on each of their first three drives. And then just like Boise, the offense imploded for the next two quarters. It scored a grand total of three points over the next seven possessions -- one of which ended with a pick-six for the Warhawks -- as the visitors were able to storm back to take the lead.